Carterton’s “Mausterpiece” Up For Grabs

Make your bid for a piece of Carterton history and you may land a unique “Mausterpiece” for Christmas.

A close up of Maus, by Martin Doyle

Locals who have spent a couple of minutes escaping the “rat race” at the refurbished Clock Tower Reserve recently will have noticed a one-off artwork.

The piece, Maus, boasting a rakish rodent, is now the subject of an online auction, allowing everyone the chance to own a never-to-be-repeated piece.

Maus is 1.9m x 1.75m, on heavy-duty canvas, with eyelets on top hem, using gloss paint, spray paint, and varnish.

It has proved its durability, hanging for three months in Carterton’s High St, through the highly changeable Wairarapa spring weather.

Maus’ creator, Wairarapa painter and graphic artist Martin Doyle, says there is an exciting “tail” behind the drawing.

It was inspired by a conversation with another resident about the old rhyme “Hickory Dickory Dock”.

Doyle said he and a group of like-minded artists hitched the canvas to the Clock Tower’s southern end late one September Sunday night, just after the latest COVID-19 lockdown.

“We’re people in our 50s, 60s, and 70s. It was a dark, cold, and windy night. And we were all sworn to secrecy.”

Doyle, a long-term Carterton resident, said there was not enough originality and expression in art.

The painting was an example of “glorious excitement” at a time when people had “got together to make something happen during a crisis”.

“We are all going through a stressful time. You can either get morbidly despondent, or you can have a little fun, and create links with other people. It represents a brave statement”

He said the rodent’s idiosyncrasies made the painting stand out more.

“No-one notices a tidy painting. This has a hint of audacity and flamboyance about it.”

Carterton Mayor Greg Lang said the installation added even more character to the town’s central business district.

Vibrant Library Square, High St and Holloway Rd’s unique murals, vivid stand-up pianos, and the red chairs in Carrington Park also add bright splashes across town.

“We are proud of the Clock Tower and we’re all really enjoying the beautiful new refurbishment at the Reserve,” he said.

“This adds a nice bit of colour to the place.”

Mayor Lang said funds raised would go towards new art pieces for the town, to the artists, and to the Carterton Historical Society.

Don’t hesitate to land this one-of-a-kind piece. “Gopher it!” You will be “mouse-erable” if you miss out.

The auction is open now on Trade Me until 14 December.

• More of Martin’s artwork is available to view on his Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Martin-Doyle-607865899238901

• Visit Trade Me to bid or get more information [https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/art/nz-artists/listing/3378477453?bof=vM3jRye3]

