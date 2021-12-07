Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Venture Taranaki Looks To Kickstart New Ventures In 2022

Tuesday, 7 December 2021, 2:46 pm
Press Release: Venture Taranaki

Venture Taranaki is calling for individuals with an entrepreneurial mindset, a great business or enterprise idea, or an existing start-up they’re wanting to take to the next level, to submit an application to take part in PowerUp Kickstart, kicking off in February next year.

PowerUp Kickstart is the freshly-named business planning and ideas competition that ran successfully at the start of 2021 seeing winners Sol + Sea walk away with $10,000, and is designed to help kickstart enterprises and accelerate entrepreneurial learning in Taranaki.

Delivered in partnership with SODA Inc., applications for PowerUp Kickstart are now open to Taranaki entrepreneurs, innovators, big thinkers, and creators with a business idea, or an existing enterprise they’re looking to progress.

"PowerUp Kickstart begins with a free 8-week workshop-based programme where attendees gain the tools and expertise to build and grow their enterprise or progress their innovative idea; effectively they’ll learn how to turn their ideas into action," says Michelle Jordan, General Manager Enterprise, Venture Taranaki.

"We want to hear from people interested in starting their own enterprise, entrepreneurs with ideas to develop, and entrepreneurs in the early stages of getting started. It’s a great opportunity for active, engaged and invested entrepreneurs and business owners in Taranaki and we encourage them to apply. The only cost will be people’s time and commitment. We are covering the rest," continues Michelle.

After the initial eight weeks, participants can decide whether to continue on their journey, and develop their pitch for the opportunity to be a top five finalist and the chance to take home $10,000 cash to kickstart their idea or start-up.

History has it that undertaking the workshops will serve you well in earning a place in the finals, with four of the five finalists earlier this year having gone through the initial workshop programme, which supported them in developing their business pitch.

Venture Taranaki will be putting out the call to Taranaki entrepreneurs again in March 2022, asking people for a two-minute video pitch that sells their bright idea, in return for a chance to be one of the five finalists.

"People who may be more developed with their enterprise or idea can still on-ramp into Kickstart without having completed the 8-week business planning series. This on-ramp to enter directly into our pitching stage will be opening 21 March 2022, and will see the best and brightest in Taranaki all vying for one of five finalists’ spots and the chance to take home the cash prize," explains Michelle.

The top five finalists of PowerUp Kickstart will then benefit from a mini accelerator experience where they’ll receive advice, mentoring, and seed funding, before they pitch in front of a live audience and judging panel in June 2022, in a bid to take home the $10,000 to kickstart their enterprise.

"We are excited to see the applications starting to roll in. Each year we’re blown away by the calibre of innovative ideas and enterprises. We’re very proud of our passionate and entrepreneurial-spirited region," says Justine Gilliland, Chief Executive Venture Taranaki.

"PowerUp plays an important role in building a strong culture and ecosystem of entrepreneurship, which is critical to the region’s long-term resilience and equitable prosperity. We look forward to supporting more enterprises, entrepreneurs, and start-ups accelerate their growth," concludes Justine.

Applications are now open for the PowerUp Kickstart and will close Tuesday 25 January 2022. For more information and to apply, please visit - https://www.venture.org.nz/enterprise-and-entrepreneurship/entrepreneurship/power-up/kickstart-registration-form/.

 

© Scoop Media

