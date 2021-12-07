Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Diggin’ The New Beaumont Bridge

Tuesday, 7 December 2021, 5:38 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Spades at the ready: Left to right, Taieri MP Ingrid Leary, iwi representative Maureen Wylie, Clutha District Mayor Bryan Cadogan and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Director Regional Relationships James Caygill at yesterday’s Beaumont Bridge project sod-turning. The existing old bridge is just visible to the right.

It was spades at the ready at the new Beaumont Bridge site over the Clutha River/Mata-Au yesterday afternoon, half-way between Milton and Alexandra. A sod turning event was held to mark construction about to begin on this highly anticipated SH8 project, the biggest new infrastructure project in Clutha District in many years.

In October, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency awarded a $25 million construction contract for a new two-lane bridge to HEB Construction.

Taieri MP Ingrid Leary and Clutha District Mayor Bryan Cadogan gave speeches at the event, while local Ngāi Tahu representatives blessed the site and participated in the sod turning. HEB representatives and around 60 people were present from the local community.

Mayor Cadogan applauded the commitment to the Clutha District from Waka Kotahi, with funding for the new bridge meeting modern seismic requirements and increasing the reliability of links to Central Otago, a key production and tourism area.

“Our council was pleased to have been a conduit for community feedback through the consents’ process on the location of the new bridge, and preserving the alignment of State Highway 8, which will continue to run in front of the Beaumont Hotel. Having such a key piece of infrastructure in place which is fit-for-purpose in the 21st century is a welcome development,” Mr Cadogan said.

James Caygill, Director Regional Relationships for Waka Kotahi said that since the contract was awarded, the HEB Construction team has been setting up on the new bridge site. “They are now ready to start building the new bridge in the New Year, scheduled to open in the second half of 2023,” he said.

“The 137-year-old existing single lane bridge is no longer suited to today’s higher traffic volumes, or the larger and heavier trucks reliant upon this key freight route through to Central Otago.”

The new bridge will meet the current and future needs of the businesses and communities who depend on this highway, and safely connect people, products and places, said Mr Caygill.

Taieri MP Ingrid Leary drew attention to the artwork which would feature on the bridge’s retaining wall, acknowledging the relationship of local iwi with this area of the river over many years. People would also be able to enjoy the newly landscaped safe stopping area on the bridge’s eastern side near the old bridge, she said.

  • The new bridge will be 195 metres long, formed by curved steel girders, supported by four piers sitting about 12 metres above the average river level.
  • Safety barriers will be fitted on the road approaches, with a two-metre wide walking and cycling pathway a feature of the bridge design.
  • Background here: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/beaumont-bridge/

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Elusive Charms Of Christopher Luxon


Well, the first 36 hours of viewing the Christopher Luxon selfie were always going to be the best, before the repetitions set in. We get it, already. He’s an extroverted/big ego/high achieving/God fearing/country music lovin’/family man who is not at all averse to mansplaining to little ladies like RNZ’s Kathryn Ryan what “technical” words like “productivity” actually mean. But wait, there’s more. National is back! Mind you, that’s not the Bad National of recent experience, but the Good National of days gone by... More>>




 
 

Luxon: A New National For New Zealand
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has today announced a new National for New Zealand – a fresh, energised alternative government ready to deliver for Kiwis in 2023... More>>


Cancer Society: Hopes Final Pharmac Report Is Stronger
Today the delayed Interim Report was released by the Pharmac Review Panel. The performance of Pharmac and access to cancer drugs is a major concern for the Cancer Society... More>>


Defence: New Zealand Response To Assist Peace And Stability In Solomon Islands
The New Zealand government has announced that it will deploy Defence Force and Police personnel to Honiara to help restore peace and stability. “New Zealand is committed to its responsibilities and playing its part in upholding regional security,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.... More>>


CPAG: Child Poverty Monitor 2021 Highlights Persistent Inequities In Rates Of Child Poverty
Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) welcomes the release of the Child Poverty Monitor today, which shows that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty reduction targets were largely on track for Pākehā children, however significant inequities remained for tamariki Māori, Pacific and disabled children... More>>


National Party: Bridges Appointed Finance & Infrastructure Spokesperson
Hon Simon Bridges is the National Party’s new Finance and Infrastructure spokesperson, National Leader Christopher Luxon announced today. “Simon has prodigious skills, incredible talent and the intellectual heft needed to excel as National’s Finance spokesperson,” Mr Luxon says.... More>>

Waitangi National Trust: Waitangi Week
The Waitangi National Trust has decided there will be no in-person events at Waitangi Treaty Grounds during Waitangi Week 2022. Under the COVID-19 Protection Framework it would be practically impossible to safely proceed with the usual events of Waitangi commemorations... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 