Givealittle Campaign Triggers Mailout Of Popular Children’s Book Annual 2 To Schools

Tuesday, 7 December 2021, 5:49 pm
Press Release: The Fledge Trust

Naenae Intermediate in Lower Hutt, Rāwhiti School in Christchurchand Carisbrook School in Dunedin are just three of 450 low decile full primary and intermediate state schools across Aotearoa who have received a free copy of the much-lauded children’s book Annual 2 published in Wellington.

Annual 2, published by Annual Ink, is a vibrant and contemporary take on the much-loved annuals of the past. Commissioned, edited, and published by School Journal editor Susan Paris and award-winning writer Kate De Goldi, it features New Zealand-influenced fiction, comics, poems, essays, art, and high jinks, craft, cooking, art, music, and drama.

The Fledge Trust, the charitable trust behind the Givealittle campaign, wants to see Annual 2 read and loved as widely as possible.

Many of the trustees, along with publishers Kate and Susan, have packaged up 120 copies of Annual 2 for schools that meet the trust’s criteria in the greater Wellington area, the Wairarapa and the South Island. This first batch of donated books has been made possible by the generous support of many people who have donated to the trust’s Givealittle page.

“Covid-19 has placed an enormous strain on the usual funding agencies and channels,” says Fledge Trust Chair, Barbara Larson.

“The community of donors through Givealittle has enabled us to purchase, package, and deliver Annual 2 to full primary and intermediate state schools in low-decile areas (1-4) from the Far North to Nightcaps in Southland, and everywhere in between. Two copies were sent to the Chatham Islands too!”

For every $49 donated, The Fledge Trust will send a copy of Annual 2 addressed to the School Librarian.

“We’ve already raised $19,000,” Barbara adds. “Our goal is to raise $22,000 so we can send a total of 450 books to schools throughout New Zealand.”

A further $3,000 is needed to reach the trust’s target. The trustees hope to meet their fundraising goal for schools in Auckland, the Central North Island and Northland, before schools close again over the summer.

The Fledge Trust was established in 2019 to help build a life-long love of reading in young New Zealanders. It was inspired by the work of Kate De Goldi and Susan Paris who seek out, mentor, and publish new and established New Zealand writers for young readers.

To help build a life-long love of reading in young New Zealanders, donations big or small can be made to The Fledge Trust’s Givealittle page: ‘Donate Annual 2 to low decile schools’.

