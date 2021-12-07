Flooding On SH 1, Kuku - Central
Tuesday, 7 December 2021, 7:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Severe flooding has been reported on SH 1 at Kuku,
between Ōhau and
Ōtaki.
The road remains open at
the moment, however the water is reported to be
rising,
and there may be further delays or road
closures.
Motorists are asked to avoid or postpone
unecessary travel in the area if
possible.
For
those on the road, make sure you take extra caution and
drive to
the
conditions.
