Flooding On SH 1, Kuku - Central

Severe flooding has been reported on SH 1 at Kuku, between Ōhau and

Ōtaki.

The road remains open at the moment, however the water is reported to be

rising, and there may be further delays or road closures.

Motorists are asked to avoid or postpone unecessary travel in the area if

possible.

For those on the road, make sure you take extra caution and drive to the

conditions.

