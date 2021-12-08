Kaipara District Council Appoints Iwi Relations Team

Iwi Liaison Manager Jack Rudolph and Māori Advisor Missy Hokai joined the Council on 1 November, to strengthen a Te Ao Māori capability and viewpoint across the organisation.

Hokianga-raised, Jack says there’s a sense of returning home after many years living outside Northland. “I have many family affiliations to the Kaipara District. My wife’s whanau have Te Roroa and Ngāti Whātua o Kaipara descent and she was born in Te Kopuru.”

For the last 20 years Jack has been the Māori Cultural Advisor for the Royal New Zealand Navy and spent the last six years in Wellington at the NZDF level, which involved Army, Navy and Air Force. His new role aims to “provide strategic advice and guidance to Council on issues of significance to Māori”.

Meanwhile Missy, who was raised in Te Kopuru and whakapapa to Oturei Marae, says her role is newly created but working with Council is not. “I have been working with KDC in the Revenue Department for the last seven years,” she said.

Missy says her role is to “support internal relationships and build Te Ao Māori capability across the business”.

Unfortunately, Covid restrictions prevented the pair from creating a formal pōwhiri where local Iwi/Hapu were to be invited.

