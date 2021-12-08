Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Liquefaction Hazard Mapping Gives Clarity On ‘good Ground’ In The Waikato

Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 9:38 am
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Local councils, building consent authorities, engineers and developers now have more clarity on ‘good ground’ thanks to new liquefaction hazard mapping of the Waikato region.

Co-Lab (formerly Waikato Local Authority Shared Services) commissioned the development of the liquefaction hazard mapping layer, which can be found on Waikato Regional Council’s online Regional Hazards Portal under the ‘earthquakes and landslides’ tab.

Senior Regional Hazards Advisor Dr Phil Mourot, who developed the layer on behalf of the 12 councils that make up Co-Lab, said an update to the Building Code’s ‘Good Ground’ definition in November 2019 required all councils to identify liquefaction prone areas in their district so they could manage any liquefaction-related risk when reviewing district plans and assessing building and resource consent applications.

Dr Mourot said the change in the Building Code arose from the experience of the Canterbury earthquakes, which caused widespread liquefaction, and subsequent recommendations made by the Royal Commission of Inquiry.

“Liquefaction is a natural process where earthquake shaking increases the water pressure in soft, sandy or silty soils, resulting in loss of soil strength,” said Dr Mourot.

“It can cause significant damage and disruption, as we saw with the Christchurch earthquakes, and because of what happened there it is now a requirement across New Zealand to ensure buildings can stand up to the effects of liquefaction.

“This mapping of liquefaction prone areas will help councils plan for growth in a resilient way, and the layer is available for use by anyone who is looking to buy property, or develop or build on property, in the Waikato region.”

To provide national consistency on liquefaction mapping, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has published guidance on how councils should be identifying liquefaction prone areas. The guidance uses levels of assessment, starting with regional scale, Level A, to very detailed, site specific scale Level D.

The level A assessment of liquefaction for the Waikato region was made using available data on geology, ground water and seismic hazard.

“So that’s looking at how hard or soft the earth is; how much water is there is the ground, and how prone is the land to shaking.

“It’s important to note that this is broad mapping to identify at-risk areas, where more detailed assessments (Levels B to D) will be required for building and resource consent purposes.”

The Level A mapping does not include Hamilton city, as Hamilton City Council has already undertaken a Level B assessment that provides more accuracy regarding the possible risks of liquefaction. Other local councils will be considering their own Level B assessments in due course.

Waikato Regional Hazards Portal

The Waikato Regional Hazards Portal contains all the spatial natural hazard information available from Waikato Regional Council and some data from other organisations. It’s basically an interactive map, and for some natural hazards a user can zoom right down to individual property level, for example, for flood hazard and coastal inundation information. The Waikato Regional Hazards Portal also incorporates the Waikato Coastal Inundation Tool.

The Waikato Regional Hazards Portal was launched in 2018 and is continuously updated with new information and data.

Other new features recently added to the portal include:

  • tsunami inundation zones (under the coastal hazards tab) and areas which are safe to evacuate to in the event of a tsunami
  • historic shoreline data (under the coastal hazards tab), which shows how the position of the shoreline has changed over time
  • a new emergency management tab with the Waikato Civil Defence and Emergency Management Group Public Information Map showing COVID-19 locations of interest, latest earthquakes over magnitude 3, state highway information, severe weather alerts, etc
  • a new district councils’ data tab.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Elusive Charms Of Christopher Luxon


Well, the first 36 hours of viewing the Christopher Luxon selfie were always going to be the best, before the repetitions set in. We get it, already. He’s an extroverted/big ego/high achieving/God fearing/country music lovin’/family man who is not at all averse to mansplaining to little ladies like RNZ’s Kathryn Ryan what “technical” words like “productivity” actually mean. But wait, there’s more. National is back! Mind you, that’s not the Bad National of recent experience, but the Good National of days gone by... More>>




 
 

Luxon: A New National For New Zealand
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has today announced a new National for New Zealand – a fresh, energised alternative government ready to deliver for Kiwis in 2023... More>>


Cancer Society: Hopes Final Pharmac Report Is Stronger
Today the delayed Interim Report was released by the Pharmac Review Panel. The performance of Pharmac and access to cancer drugs is a major concern for the Cancer Society... More>>


Defence: New Zealand Response To Assist Peace And Stability In Solomon Islands
The New Zealand government has announced that it will deploy Defence Force and Police personnel to Honiara to help restore peace and stability. “New Zealand is committed to its responsibilities and playing its part in upholding regional security,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.... More>>


CPAG: Child Poverty Monitor 2021 Highlights Persistent Inequities In Rates Of Child Poverty
Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) welcomes the release of the Child Poverty Monitor today, which shows that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty reduction targets were largely on track for Pākehā children, however significant inequities remained for tamariki Māori, Pacific and disabled children... More>>


National Party: Bridges Appointed Finance & Infrastructure Spokesperson
Hon Simon Bridges is the National Party’s new Finance and Infrastructure spokesperson, National Leader Christopher Luxon announced today. “Simon has prodigious skills, incredible talent and the intellectual heft needed to excel as National’s Finance spokesperson,” Mr Luxon says.... More>>

Waitangi National Trust: Waitangi Week
The Waitangi National Trust has decided there will be no in-person events at Waitangi Treaty Grounds during Waitangi Week 2022. Under the COVID-19 Protection Framework it would be practically impossible to safely proceed with the usual events of Waitangi commemorations... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 