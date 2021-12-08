Stolen Goods Recovered In Hawkes Bay

Hawkes Bay Police executed a search warrant in the Fernhill area on Monday 6th December resulting in the recovery of tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property.

Following a burglary in the Twyford Area and theft of a portaloo and trailer, enquiries lead Police to a known address in Fernhill.

A search of the address recovered a stolen generator valued at $10,000, a stolen caravan valued at $30,000 and numerous other stolen items.

A 44-year old man has appeared in the Hastings District Court, charged with multiple counts of burglary and receiving stolen property.

The offending has taken place over a number of months and police have been able to return a number of stolen items to victims across the North Island.

Senior Constable Potaka says “This is a great result for our staff and our Communities. It is great to be able to contact a victim of a high value burglary and inform them that we have recovered their stolen items”.

