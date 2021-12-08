Stolen Goods Recovered In Hawkes Bay
Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 9:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Hawkes Bay Police executed a search warrant in the
Fernhill area on Monday 6th December resulting in the
recovery of tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen
property.
Following a burglary in the Twyford Area and
theft of a portaloo and trailer, enquiries lead Police to a
known address in Fernhill.
A search of the address
recovered a stolen generator valued at $10,000, a stolen
caravan valued at $30,000 and numerous other stolen
items.
A 44-year old man has appeared in the Hastings
District Court, charged with multiple counts of burglary and
receiving stolen property.
The offending has taken
place over a number of months and police have been able to
return a number of stolen items to victims across the North
Island.
Senior Constable Potaka says “This is a
great result for our staff and our Communities. It is great
to be able to contact a victim of a high value burglary and
inform them that we have recovered their stolen
items”.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Gordon Campbell: On The Elusive Charms Of Christopher Luxon
Well, the first 36 hours of viewing the Christopher Luxon selfie were always going to be the best, before the repetitions set in. We get it, already. He’s an extroverted/big ego/high achieving/God fearing/country music lovin’/family man who is not at all averse to mansplaining to little ladies like RNZ’s Kathryn Ryan what “technical” words like “productivity” actually mean. But wait, there’s more. National is back! Mind you, that’s not the Bad National of recent experience, but the Good National of days gone by... More>>