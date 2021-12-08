Janryll Fernandez Appointed To Tawa Community Board

Janryll Fernandez has been appointed as a member of the Tawa Community Board, replacing Malcolm Alexander who resigned in October.

The appointment, on 2 December, was made under the Local Electoral Act - a by-election was not required.

Janryll says he is thrilled to be able to serve the Tawa community. “Tawa is one of Wellington’s fastest-growing areas and it is important that Wellington City Council knows the views, aspirations and issues facing our increasingly diverse community.

“People are the heart of our community. We all want Tawa to be a safe and vibrant place for everyone.”

Janryll, his wife and four children have lived in Tawa for nearly 10 years. He has worked in the private and public sector in public relations and strategic communications and recently completed post-graduate studies in public management at Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington.

Community Board Chair Robyn Parkinson welcomed Janryll. “The Board is an important part of our community, representing the views and advocating to the City Council and other organisations on behalf of Tawa residents. We are looking forward to Janryll’s input and expertise.”

