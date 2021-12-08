Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Taumarunui Well Prepared For First Covid-19 Case

Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 3:25 pm
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council

Mayor Don Cameron said that Taumarunui is well prepared for its first positive case of COVID-19 that was confirmed this afternoon.

For the last little while the Waikato DHB, Kokiri Trust, the Te Taumarutanga iwi collective comprising Ngāti Hāua, Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Ngāti Maniapoto, the pharmacy together with other NGO's, government agencies and Council have been preparing for this moment.

"People should have every confidence that local health providers and iwi are well prepared to support the health and community response as needed including caring for people with COVID-19 at home," he said.

"It was only a matter of time before COVID-19 reached Ruapehu with the virus having been in neighbouring regions for a while and a lot of preparation has gone into getting ready.

Anyone displaying cold or any flu-like symptoms should immediately isolate at home and arrange to get tested even if they are vaccinated.

For people in Taumarunui a testing site is in place at the Miriama Club, Taumarunui (entry from Katarina Street) operating from 9am to 3.30pm tomorrow (Thu 9 Dec).

For people outside Taumarunui they can call Healthline on 0800 358 5453, or see their doctor, nurse or iwi health provider.

If you are still unvaccinated you should do so immediately.

This is simply done by either; calling 0800 28 29 26, booking on-line via Book My Vaccine, or seeing your GP/doctor, or in Taumarunui calling iwi health provider Te Taumarutanga on 0800 49 44 28 or the Community COVID-19 Hub on 0800 44 55 60.

If there are any locations of interest these will be advised by Health authorities shortly.

If people have been using the COVID-19 tracer app they will be advised directly if they are a close contact.

Follow the health instructions if you were at a location on the same date and time shown.

Confirmation of Taumarunui's first case highlights the importance of being disciplined about using the COVID-19 tracer app or keeping a note of your movements, along with mask wearing, regular hand washing and social distancing."

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Ruapehu District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Dubious Wisdom Of Raising Interest Rates


During the last half of the 1990s, the first flickering signs of economic growth would cause then-Reserve Bank governor Don Brash to hike up interest rates and stamp them out. The fear back then was that if left unchecked, the embers of economic activity might cause the same inflationary fires to come roaring back to life that the West had experienced in the late 1970s. At the time, Brash would justify raising interest rates on the grounds that as RB governor, he always needed to be looking 18 months ahead, and judging where things might go by then, if he didn’t act now... More>>




 
 

Public Service Association: Data Shows Worrying Disparities
Eighty four percent of public servants are strongly motivated to stay working in the Public Service because their work contributes positively to society - and yet only 69 percent are satisfied with their job... More>>


Luxon: A New National For New Zealand
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has today announced a new National for New Zealand – a fresh, energised alternative government ready to deliver for Kiwis in 2023... More>>


Cancer Society: Hopes Final Pharmac Report Is Stronger
Today the delayed Interim Report was released by the Pharmac Review Panel. The performance of Pharmac and access to cancer drugs is a major concern for the Cancer Society... More>>

CPAG: Govt Yet To Fully Implement A Single Key WEAG Recommendation Three Years On
None of the 42 key recommendations of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group (WEAG) have been fully implemented almost three years after the report release, with 22 minimally or partially implemented, new research by the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) has found... More>>

CPAG: Child Poverty Monitor 2021 Highlights Persistent Inequities In Rates Of Child Poverty
Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) welcomes the release of the Child Poverty Monitor today, which shows that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty reduction targets were largely on track for Pākehā children, however significant inequities remained for tamariki Māori, Pacific and disabled children... More>>


National Party: Bridges Appointed Finance & Infrastructure Spokesperson
Hon Simon Bridges is the National Party’s new Finance and Infrastructure spokesperson, National Leader Christopher Luxon announced today. “Simon has prodigious skills, incredible talent and the intellectual heft needed to excel as National’s Finance spokesperson,” Mr Luxon says.... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 