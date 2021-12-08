UPDATE: Chapel Street Incident, Tauranga - Bay Of Plenty

Police can confirm one person has died following an incident on Chapel Street in Tauranga earlier this evening.

Emergency services were called to a report of a vehicle in the water shortly after 5pm.

Sadly, one person died at the scene.

A second person was treated by attending medical staff.

The road remains closed and motorists are thanked for their patience.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

