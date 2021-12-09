Use Of Police Dog In Gisborne Justified
Thursday, 9 December 2021, 9:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police acknowledge the Independent Police Conduct
Authority’s findings into the use of a Police dog during
an arrest of two youths in Gisborne last year.
The
authority found the deployment of the Police dog by its
handler was lawful and reasonable under the
circumstances.
In this instance, Police were notified
of a car stolen in Gisborne and located the vehicle at an
isolated road.
The dog handler tracked the youths
through an isolated rural area and deployed the dog to stop
one of the offenders from decamping and both offenders were
arrested.
Police agree with the IPCA's findings, which
has found the use of a police dog was justified.
The
actions of officers and the tactical options used to locate,
mitigate risk and safely apprehend the offender were
professional, consistent with relative policy and
appropriate for the circumstances.
Police also agree
with the IPCA's findings that the staff member who took a
complaint about the incident did not deliberately discourage
the complaint from being laid. Police believe this officer
acted
appropriately.
During the last half of the 1990s, the first flickering signs of economic growth would cause then-Reserve Bank governor Don Brash to hike up interest rates and stamp them out. The fear back then was that if left unchecked, the embers of economic activity might cause the same inflationary fires to come roaring back to life that the West had experienced in the late 1970s. At the time, Brash would justify raising interest rates on the grounds that as RB governor, he always needed to be looking 18 months ahead, and judging where things might go by then, if he didn’t act now... More>>