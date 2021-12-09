Health Warning Lifted For Lake Maraetai And Lake Whakamaru

The health warnings issued in November for Lake Maraetai and Lake Whakamaru have now been lifted by the Medical Officer of Health.

Results of water testing by Waikato Regional Council confirm that the algal bloom has subsided in these lakes.

Despite the lifting of the warning, the public should always be cautious for signs of algal blooms if using lakes. “Algal blooms can develop rapidly and unpredictably and can sometimes produce toxins that are harmful for people as well as animals. If the water looks discoloured, has an unusual smell, or has green or brown particles suspended in it then it is best to avoid contact with it,” says Dr Jim Miller, Medical Officer of Health for Toi Te Ora Public Health.

“It is important to look before you leap. If in doubt, it is best to avoid contact with the water and swim or play somewhere else,” says Dr Miller. If you see a potential algal bloom in the Waikato region, this can be reported to Waikato Regional Council on freephone 0800 800 401.

The health warning for Lake Ohakuri also issued in November remains in place.

Up-to-date information on health warnings for the Bay of Plenty and Lakes districts is available through these channels:

Phone: 0800 221 555, option 1 or 2 for information on current health warnings

Website: www.toiteora.govt.nz

More information: www.toiteora.govt.nz/public/recreational-water

Facebook: www.facebook.com/toiteora

Twitter: www.twitter.com/toiteora

Instagram: www.instagram.com/toiteora

Email alerts for subscribers: www.toiteora.govt.nz/news/

