Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Supports Iwi Calls To Restrict Movements This Summer

Thursday, 9 December 2021, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Opotiki District Council

With a large number of vulnerable, rural communities in the Ōpōtiki District, Ōpōtiki District Council is backing calls from iwi leaders to restrict movement to help keep covid from spreading into the rohe.

Ōpōtiki Councillor, Louis Rapihana, is also a member of the iwi response unit for Te Whānau-ā-Apanui. He said that with covid continuing to cause disruption and new variants being seen around the world, the simple message from his iwi was to stay away.

“Last year, when covid first arrived, we spent many weeks on our rohe boundary* making sure we knew who was coming and going and asking that people don’t stop or stay in the area and increase the risk of spreading the virus.

“This time, having checkpoints is just too much of a risk for our people and so we are relying on visitors and whanau to listen and to understand our request that people don’t come up the coast this summer.

“We are remote, most people are more than three hours from the nearest hospital, and we have a lot of vulnerable and elderly in our communities.

“We are not strangers to pandemics and we still commemorate those we lost with the 1918 flu epidemic that ravaged our iwi and saw a huge loss of life with the generation of the early 1900s. Hapū had introduced new tikanga to help fight the virus of that time as we are doing here today. Our people stood up isolation camps for those that contracted the deadly virus again we have put measures in place to do the same, so we know what we have to do and we will do what it takes to protect ours and those that live within our boundaries.

“We do have some of the highest vaccination rates in the country and this is thanks to the great effort made by our very small medical team, but keeping people and covid out is our first and best defence against this virus,” Mr Rapihana said.

Ōpōtiki District Council Chief Executive, Aileen Lawrie, said that there had been similar calls from other iwi in the district including Whakatōhea and Ngaitai and Council was keen to support this kaupapa.

“Last year, we supported Te Whānau-ā-Apanui along with the Police and other agencies as they protected coastal communities with Community Safety Zones on their rohe boundaries.

“This time, we want to add our support to their message to keep covid out of our communities. We simply do not have the resources or facilities, and we don’t yet have high enough vaccination rates, to allow covid to take hold in our local area. We are doing the same and restricting our own staff movements up the coast to an absolute minimum as requested by the iwi.

“As a council, we want certainty for our communities and for our businesses and organisations, keeping covid under control and making sure the limited heath care facilities we do have are running well.

“To do this, there are a number of tools in our toolbox including, of course, vaccinations which are vitally important. But we also use social distancing, contract tracing, hygiene and masks. Asking people not to travel into vulnerable communities is another way we can help protect each other, and we support our local iwi in their request to keep covid out of their rohe,” Ms Lawrie said.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Opotiki District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Dubious Wisdom Of Raising Interest Rates


During the last half of the 1990s, the first flickering signs of economic growth would cause then-Reserve Bank governor Don Brash to hike up interest rates and stamp them out. The fear back then was that if left unchecked, the embers of economic activity might cause the same inflationary fires to come roaring back to life that the West had experienced in the late 1970s. At the time, Brash would justify raising interest rates on the grounds that as RB governor, he always needed to be looking 18 months ahead, and judging where things might go by then, if he didn’t act now... More>>




 
 



Government: Historic Step Towards Smokefree Future
Bold new measures will be implemented, including banning the sale of cigarettes to future generations, as part of the Government’s plan to make New Zealand smokefree. Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall launched Auahi Kore Aotearoa Mahere Rautaki 2025, the Smokefree 2025 Action Plan at an event in Parliament this morning... More>>

ALSO:


Public Service Association: Data Shows Worrying Disparities
Eighty four percent of public servants are strongly motivated to stay working in the Public Service because their work contributes positively to society - and yet only 69 percent are satisfied with their job... More>>


Luxon: A New National For New Zealand
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has today announced a new National for New Zealand – a fresh, energised alternative government ready to deliver for Kiwis in 2023... More>>

CPAG: Govt Yet To Fully Implement A Single Key WEAG Recommendation Three Years On
None of the 42 key recommendations of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group (WEAG) have been fully implemented almost three years after the report release, with 22 minimally or partially implemented, new research by the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) has found... More>>

CPAG: Child Poverty Monitor 2021 Highlights Persistent Inequities In Rates Of Child Poverty
Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) welcomes the release of the Child Poverty Monitor today, which shows that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty reduction targets were largely on track for Pākehā children, however significant inequities remained for tamariki Māori, Pacific and disabled children... More>>


National Party: Bridges Appointed Finance & Infrastructure Spokesperson
Hon Simon Bridges is the National Party’s new Finance and Infrastructure spokesperson, National Leader Christopher Luxon announced today. “Simon has prodigious skills, incredible talent and the intellectual heft needed to excel as National’s Finance spokesperson,” Mr Luxon says.... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 