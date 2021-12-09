Fraudulent Parking Tickets Making The Rounds

Tauranga City Council would like to let our community know that a fraudulent parking ticket has been placed on a vehicle in Mount Maunganui. This has not been issued by Council.

Fraudulent tickets were previously making the rounds in Tauranga suburbs in February 2021.

If you receive a parking ticket and you have concerns, there are several ways you can confirm its legitimacy, including:

Parking infringements and bus lane infringements will all have a unique six-digit infringement number on them, this number can be used to pay the infringement through Council's website.

If paying a fine via internet banking, always use the infringement number and the word 'parking' in the description to ensure the money is allocated correctly.

If you have any concerns, please contact us to confirm the legitimacy of an infringement notice on 07 577 7000 or parkingadmin@tauranga.govt.nz

An example of the fraudulent parking ticket is provided below.

