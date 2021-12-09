Police To Increase Night-time Presence In Auckland City In Lead Up To Xmas
“Make your night out with your mates one to remember
for the right
reasons,” - that’s the message from Police to Aucklanders planning to
head out and celebrate the festive season.
Operation Summer is
launching this week in the lead up to Christmas,
with
Police expecting large crowds of revellers heading into the city centre to
drink and celebrate the end of the year with mates.
Senior Sergeant Mark
Clayton from Auckland City Police says with
hospitality
venues such as bars and nightclubs reopened under the traffic light system,
they are expecting Aucklanders to flock into town on Friday and Saturday
nights.
“This is typically one of
the busiest times of the year for Police, and
while it’s called the silly season, we don’t want you or you mates acting
silly and getting into trouble with the law.”
Every week in the lead up to Christmas,
Auckland City Police will be
deploying a large number of staff to patrol the streets around the CBD on
Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, as well as other popular hangout spots
in Auckland such as Mission Bay, to ensure that people are behaving safely,
complying with any public liquor bans and to prevent any disorder.
“We want everyone to have
fun, but we also need everyone to be
responsible
and look after their mates.
“We
will be keeping a close eye on the festivities for any
potential
trouble and you can expect to see a noticeable increase in the amount of
Police staff on the streets.”
Senior Sergeant Clayton says Police
will also have a number of checkpoints
deployed across Auckland to check that people aren’t drinking and driving
and putting other motorists at danger.
“If you’re heading out for a night of
drinking with your mates, please
plan ahead of time, look after your mates and have a plan to get home safely
- whether that’s an uber/taxi, a sober driver or even phoning your parents.
“Once you’ve
finished your night out, don’t stick around town
and
instead head straight home. Intoxicated people wandering around town in the
early hours is a recipe for trouble.
“It’s really important to look
after your mates, if any of them are
acting out or misbehaving, take them home so they don't get into trouble.”