New Plymouth Wins Prestigious Global Award For The Most Liveable City

Justine Gilliland, Venture Taranaki Chief Executive:

-We’re thrilled New Plymouth has taken out the number one spot in the 2021 International Awards for Liveable Communities/LivCom Awards; although we are far from surprised.

-Venture Taranaki extends our congratulations to NPDC for their commitment and vision to becoming the Sustainable Lifestyle Capital of Aotearoa.

-With our many jewels including the coastal walkway, parks and increasing green spaces, upgraded airport, Govett-Brewster Art Gallery and Len Lye Centre with its iconic façade, world class events such as WOMAD and TSB Festival of Lights, this accolade is very well deserved and something the community should be extremely proud of.

-We’re humbled to have contributed to this success supporting a vibrant events base through the distribution of the Major Event Fund and the development of a reliant and sustaining community and economy through the facilitation of Taranaki 2050, the region’s path to a low-emissions future.

-We will continue to look at all the possibilities and opportunities to sustain and improve our regional development and the thriving and vibrant New Plymouth and Taranaki we have today for many generations to come.

© Scoop Media

