New Plymouth District Council Wins International Award For Most Liveable City

Thursday, 9 December 2021, 1:55 pm
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

New Plymouth has won a prestigious global award for the Most Liveable City –for the second time!

A view of New Plymouth on a cracker day, with the Windwand in the foreground and framed by Mt Taranaki. Source: Venture Taranaki.

New Plymouth was crowned the most liveable city (for a population between 75,000-150,000) by the International Awards for Liveable Communities at an online ceremony last night (December 8).

The win, first taken out in 2008, proves it was no fluke, and follows on the back of recent accolades for NPDC’s Bowl of Brooklands being named New Zealand’s best large event venue.

New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom says this global award is a fantastic Christmas present after a tough Covid year.

“It confirms what we already know; we live in New Plymouth the most liveable city in the world, with a lifestyle second to none thanks to careful strategic planning with a focus on the very long term.

“We’ve made no secret we’re working closely with Mana Whenua towards a Sustainable Lifestyle Capital, ensuring we are leaders in sustainability, prosperity, partnerships and delivery for all our residents and visitors. This international recognition against world class competition, affirms how good we have it and a huge thanks to those who have been involved in shaping our district, both past and present,” he said.

NPDC prepared a rigorous presentation up against finalists Nassar (Egypt), Qihe County (China) and Rishon Lexion (Israel). Overall, 160 submissions from 30 countries were entered in this year’s awards.

Holdom said the awards were a great opportunity to showcase the district to an international audience and endorse the city’s stellar reputation, promoting it as an attractive place to live.

Achievements highlighted included NPDC’s Let’s Go travel initiative, the coastal walkway and tracks, the city’s award winning airport done in partnership with Puketapu hapu and the 250 roadmap to a low-emissions future.

“All the good things we have going on are underpinned by a whole lot of strategies, including the District Plan and 10-Year Plan, which are helping drive the changes we need to being more sustainable and prosperous for everyone,” he said.

The International Awards for Liveable Communities is endorsed by the United Nations Environment Programme and been running since 1997

 

