Four Arrested As Police Target Drug Dealing In The Far North



The Far North Organised Crime Unit have made multiple arrests as part of an

operation targeting the sale and supply of methamphetamine in the region.

Today, three search warrants were executed across the Mangōnui and Lake Ohia

areas.

Detective Sergeant Chris Fouhy says Police have so far made four arrests as

part of the investigation.

Those arrested are two women, aged 26 and 45, and two men, aged 32 and 45.

All four are due to appear in the Kaitaia District Court tomorrow facing

numerous Class A drug dealing offences, including offering to supply

methamphetamine.

“Today’s arrests are part of an ongoing effort by Northland Police to

target and disrupt criminal groups attempting to distribute and profit off of

drug distribution,” says Detective Sergeant Fouhy.

“Our district has some of the highest drug use per capita wastewater

readings and methamphetamine is one of the major drivers of crime, harming so

many communities along the way.

“Given our investigations are continuing we cannot rule out further arrests

being made.”

