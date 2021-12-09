Four Arrested As Police Target Drug Dealing In The Far North
Thursday, 9 December 2021, 4:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The Far North Organised Crime Unit have made multiple
arrests as part of an
operation targeting the sale
and supply of methamphetamine in the region.
Today,
three search warrants were executed across the Mangōnui and
Lake Ohia
areas.
Detective Sergeant Chris
Fouhy says Police have so far made four arrests
as
part of the investigation.
Those arrested
are two women, aged 26 and 45, and two men, aged 32 and
45.
All four are due to appear in the Kaitaia District
Court tomorrow facing
numerous Class A drug dealing
offences, including offering to
supply
methamphetamine.
“Today’s arrests
are part of an ongoing effort by Northland Police
to
target and disrupt criminal groups attempting to
distribute and profit off of
drug distribution,”
says Detective Sergeant Fouhy.
“Our district has
some of the highest drug use per capita
wastewater
readings and methamphetamine is one of
the major drivers of crime, harming so
many
communities along the way.
“Given our investigations
are continuing we cannot rule out further
arrests
being
made.”
