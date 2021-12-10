Santa Turns Courier For Christmas

The reindeer have been traded for a NZ Post rural courier van, with Santa spreading plenty of joy in the Waitoki region this Christmas.

Rural contractor Jennifer Orr-Havill, aka Santa, has kitted out her red van with brightly coloured tinsel and gifts for her smaller customers along her Helensville and Kaukapakapa route (around 50km northwest of Auckland).

“I see my role as not just a job – it’s a lifestyle,” Jennifer says.

Along with some helpful elves, Jennifer puts on her well-made Santa suit and visits children living in the region – delivering gifts of teddy bears and other small items she’s purchased.

“I get so much support from my local community, I just wanted to give something back.”

The mother of seven says the feedback has been so positive.

“There’s a lot of kids who won’t get to travel to the malls this year to see Santa – so I thought Santa should visit them. I just love seeing the kids happy.

“It’s a little bit humbling to be honest.”

So her customers can contact her, Jennifer also started up her own Waitoki Santa Facebook page, where she shares information and photos, some of which have been snapped by PinkLady Photography’s Kayla McGuire.

Before she was a rural delivery contractor, Jennifer worked at NZ Post’s Helensville depot as a sorter.

“I originally took the sorting job to earn a bit of pocket money for travelling but then this opportunity came up, so I bought the run off another contractor.”

That was two and a half years ago. Now she clocks up around 100km a day, six days a week, but said she loves it.

“I guess you can say this work just gets under your skin.”

Or your suit in Jennifer’s case.

