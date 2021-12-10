Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Santa Turns Courier For Christmas

Friday, 10 December 2021, 6:54 am
Press Release: NZ Post

The reindeer have been traded for a NZ Post rural courier van, with Santa spreading plenty of joy in the Waitoki region this Christmas.

Rural contractor Jennifer Orr-Havill, aka Santa, has kitted out her red van with brightly coloured tinsel and gifts for her smaller customers along her Helensville and Kaukapakapa route (around 50km northwest of Auckland).

“I see my role as not just a job – it’s a lifestyle,” Jennifer says.

Along with some helpful elves, Jennifer puts on her well-made Santa suit and visits children living in the region – delivering gifts of teddy bears and other small items she’s purchased.

“I get so much support from my local community, I just wanted to give something back.”

The mother of seven says the feedback has been so positive.

“There’s a lot of kids who won’t get to travel to the malls this year to see Santa – so I thought Santa should visit them. I just love seeing the kids happy.

“It’s a little bit humbling to be honest.”

So her customers can contact her, Jennifer also started up her own Waitoki Santa Facebook page, where she shares information and photos, some of which have been snapped by PinkLady Photography’s Kayla McGuire.

Before she was a rural delivery contractor, Jennifer worked at NZ Post’s Helensville depot as a sorter.

“I originally took the sorting job to earn a bit of pocket money for travelling but then this opportunity came up, so I bought the run off another contractor.”

That was two and a half years ago. Now she clocks up around 100km a day, six days a week, but said she loves it.

“I guess you can say this work just gets under your skin.”

Or your suit in Jennifer’s case.

© Scoop Media

Find more from NZ Post on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Dubious Wisdom Of Raising Interest Rates


During the last half of the 1990s, the first flickering signs of economic growth would cause then-Reserve Bank governor Don Brash to hike up interest rates and stamp them out. The fear back then was that if left unchecked, the embers of economic activity might cause the same inflationary fires to come roaring back to life that the West had experienced in the late 1970s. At the time, Brash would justify raising interest rates on the grounds that as RB governor, he always needed to be looking 18 months ahead, and judging where things might go by then, if he didn’t act now... More>>




 
 



Government: Historic Step Towards Smokefree Future
Bold new measures will be implemented, including banning the sale of cigarettes to future generations, as part of the Government’s plan to make New Zealand smokefree. Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall launched Auahi Kore Aotearoa Mahere Rautaki 2025, the Smokefree 2025 Action Plan at an event in Parliament this morning... More>>

ALSO:


Public Service Association: Data Shows Worrying Disparities
Eighty four percent of public servants are strongly motivated to stay working in the Public Service because their work contributes positively to society - and yet only 69 percent are satisfied with their job... More>>


Luxon: A New National For New Zealand
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has today announced a new National for New Zealand – a fresh, energised alternative government ready to deliver for Kiwis in 2023... More>>


BusinessNZ: Refuses To Be Part Of Government’s FPA Scheme
BusinessNZ has confirmed it is refusing to be the Government’s nominated partner in implementing unlawful compulsory national pay agreements known as Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs)... More>>

ALSO:


CPAG: Govt Yet To Fully Implement A Single Key WEAG Recommendation Three Years On
None of the 42 key recommendations of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group (WEAG) have been fully implemented almost three years after the report release, with 22 minimally or partially implemented, new research by the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) has found... More>>

CPAG: Child Poverty Monitor 2021 Highlights Persistent Inequities In Rates Of Child Poverty
Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) welcomes the release of the Child Poverty Monitor today, which shows that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty reduction targets were largely on track for Pākehā children, however significant inequities remained for tamariki Māori, Pacific and disabled children... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 