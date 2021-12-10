Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Te Tai Tokerau Business Growth Accelerator Sees Northland Startups Ready For Growth

Friday, 10 December 2021, 10:36 am
Press Release: Northland Inc

Six Northland startups had the opportunity to pitch their businesses to a panel of the region’s business experts on Tuesday night.

The event was a culmination of a ten-week programme delivered by Northland’s regional economic development agency, Northland Inc, in partnership with Creative HQ. A free entrepreneurial programme aiming to accelerate the growth of Tai Tokerau startups, participants received expert support and focused workshops to guide them in improving their business models, building for scale and preparing to raise capital through investment.

Participant Angeleen Lewers, who founded Whangārei café RAW Cakes alongside her mother Natalie, used the programme to develop a growth plan for her business around a new FMCG offering. Lewers says the Growth Accelerator provided structure around planning for business growth in a supportive environment.

“The Tai Tokerau Growth Accelerator connected us to a lot of the next steps which we need to take to grow our business. I felt really privileged, really listened to and respected throughout the course.”

With the course available both in-person and via Zoom, participants from all over the region were able to network with likeminded entrepreneurs and support one another as they progressed, providing accountability, and valuable progress.

“The group was great at giving each other feedback and helping each other through the process. Collectively we provided each other with ideas to help one another’s journey” Lewers says.

With the start-up demo showcase and pitches on the night ranging from fintech services through to FMCG, and innovative products, the variety of startups emerging in the region is indicative of the novel, creative and unique entrepreneurs that call Tai Tokerau home says Sophie Wiltshier, of Northland Inc’s Business Innovation and Growth team.

“The Tai Tokerau Growth Accelerator is a critical programme to Northland Inc’s 5-year Startup activity, with the intention of supporting the development of a strong entrepreneurship ecosystem. By providing our region’s startups with the time, space, and guidance to grow their business and creating networking opportunities to help them take those next steps, we’re seeing our motivated entrepreneurial ecosystem flourish, and it’s an absolute highlight for our economic activity” she says.

