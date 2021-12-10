Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bringing Back The Iconic Whio (blue Duck) To The Nelson Lakes

Friday, 10 December 2021, 12:33 pm
Press Release: Rata Foundation

A community-led project aimed at supporting the growth of the iconic whio or blue duck population in the Nelson Lakes and further protecting the area around the Rotoiti Nature Recovery project, which has kaka, kea, and kiwi populations, has been given a boost with nearly $209,000 in funding.

South Island’s Rātā Foundation has formed a strategic partnership with the Friends of Rotoiti through a $208,822 grant to establish one of the largest trap-lines in the country - over 52 kilometres.

The collaborative project is supported by the Department of Conservation and local iwi Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō.

Rātā Foundation, Chief Executive, Leighton Evans says Rātā has been focusing its strategic funding in the Te Tauihu region on the environment.

"This project is a major step forward in bringing back the whio population to the Nelson Lakes area. One of the appeals to us was the community-led nature of this project - the Friends of Rotoiti group are motivated local community members putting in huge volunteer hours to benefit the local ecosystem of Nelson Lakes."

The project will see the establishment of a new trap network to safeguard the Travers and Sabine Rivers from stoats and other predators, allowing whio to establish territories and maintain a population in the Nelson Lakes National Park. It will also close the gap in trap lines already run by DOC and Friends of Rotoiti, providing protection for the Travers flats and slowing reinvasion of predators into the Rotoiti Nature Recovery Project.

Butch Goodwin, Friends of Rotoiti Trustee, says the funding supports building the traps, their deployment, maintenance, and all the research behind the scenes.

‘It’s a big community effort - with a lot of local people’s time gifted towards it. We also work very closely with DOC. They have supported us by letting us use their workshops to build the traps and providing us with access to a lot of their research and trap testing - DOC do the science, and we’re on the ground getting the traps out."

Whio is a taonga species that Māori has a strong cultural, spiritual, and historical connection to. Their Māori name is whio in the North Island and ko whio whio in the South Island and depicts the call of the male bird.

Mr Goodwin says that Friends of Rotoiti and DOC worked alongside Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō to choose the name for the project - Te whakarauora whio. It means to bring back, protect, and revive.

Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō Chairperson, Hinemoa Conner says the Nelson Lakes area is highly significant to Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō and whio are an important taonga species.

"We are excited to support, and be involved in, this kaupapa aimed at increasing whio populations and preserving our environment for future generations."

Dr Melissa Griffin, Senior Ranger, Biodiversity for the Department of Conservation, says whio numbers in the area have steadily declined. They were once abundant in the Travers and Sabine Rivers until the introduction of predators like stoats.

"Whio are susceptible to stoats when they are breeding (on the nest) - when they strike the chicks and eggs are taken, and the adults attacked, and this often happens again when they are moulting".

"We know from other sites in the Northern South Island that good predator control near rivers is hugely beneficial for the protection of whio."

The traps at the Southern end of Lake Rotoiti will extend from the trapping network in the Rotoiti Nature Recovery Project on the Western side of the St Arnaud range. This new trap line will provide an additional buffer to protect all our native species, along with the whio, like the Roroa/Great Spotted Kiwi, kea and the Kaka.

Rātā, DOC, Friends of Rotoiti, and Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō all have the same goal, says Mr Evans.

"We all want a healthy ecosystem where all taonga (treasure) species can thrive. Being collaborative means, we can pool our collective resources to achieve even greater gains."

For Butch Goodwin, the goal is simple. He wants to be able to come back in ten years, walk up in the area, see whio up the Travers and Sabine, hopefully camp overnight and hear the sound of the kiwi.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Rata Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Defence’s Desire To Join The ”Lets Confront China” Club


China has been put on notice by us. According to the New Zealand Defence Assessment 2021 report released on Wednesday, and set out in bold type: “The establishment of a military base or dual-use facility in the Pacific by a state that does not share New Zealand’s values and security interests” would be regarded by us “as [being] among the most threatening potential developments“ in the region... More>>




 
 



Government: Historic Step Towards Smokefree Future
Bold new measures will be implemented, including banning the sale of cigarettes to future generations, as part of the Government’s plan to make New Zealand smokefree. Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall launched Auahi Kore Aotearoa Mahere Rautaki 2025, the Smokefree 2025 Action Plan at an event in Parliament this morning... More>>

ALSO:


Public Service Association: Data Shows Worrying Disparities
Eighty four percent of public servants are strongly motivated to stay working in the Public Service because their work contributes positively to society - and yet only 69 percent are satisfied with their job... More>>


Luxon: A New National For New Zealand
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has today announced a new National for New Zealand – a fresh, energised alternative government ready to deliver for Kiwis in 2023... More>>


BusinessNZ: Refuses To Be Part Of Government’s FPA Scheme
BusinessNZ has confirmed it is refusing to be the Government’s nominated partner in implementing unlawful compulsory national pay agreements known as Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs)... More>>

ALSO:


CPAG: Govt Yet To Fully Implement A Single Key WEAG Recommendation Three Years On
None of the 42 key recommendations of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group (WEAG) have been fully implemented almost three years after the report release, with 22 minimally or partially implemented, new research by the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) has found... More>>

CPAG: Child Poverty Monitor 2021 Highlights Persistent Inequities In Rates Of Child Poverty
Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) welcomes the release of the Child Poverty Monitor today, which shows that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty reduction targets were largely on track for Pākehā children, however significant inequities remained for tamariki Māori, Pacific and disabled children... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 