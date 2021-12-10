Snowplanet Returns To Regular Hours Under RED

Aucklanders can enjoy a White Christmas under the Red traffic light system, with Snowplanet returning to their normal opening hours from Monday 13 December.

Skiers, snowboarders and people who just want to have fun in the snow can enjoy Snowplanet’s indoor snow facilities, including night passes and the family-focused Winter Wonderland, from 12pm until 9pm Monday to Thursday and up to midnight on Friday. The largest snowdome in the Southern Hemisphere is also back to being open from 10am to 10pm on weekends.

The venue’s 7Summits Restaurant has also returned to operating normal hours.

Snowplanet is available for Christmas functions and corporate events including team building.

Under the Red Traffic Light requirements, Snowplanet can host up to 100 people on the snow and 100 people in the restaurant at any one time.

Facemasks need to be worn and all visitors are required to show a current double vaccination certificate.

The restaurant now also provides a convenient online ordering system that allows customers to click and collect.

Snowplanet will shift to their holiday opening hours from December 20th, Saturday to Thursday 10am to 10pm and Fridays from 10am to Midnight. And and start running holiday programmes from the 20th through to the end of January.

For more details visit Snowplanet.

© Scoop Media

