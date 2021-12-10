Kāpiti Run For Youth Launches 2022 Fundraising

Kāpiti Run for Youth launches 2022 campaign, taking place Sunday 27 March 2022.

“We can’t quite believe that nearly two years of Covid have passed and now we are getting ready to launch registration of the 2022 Kāpiti Run for Youth, says Richard Calkin, Founder of Web Genius. Back in 2020, we worked hard to make the virtual event a success due to being in our first lockdown. We then went on to run the 2021 event, raising a record amount for our Fundraising Partners of $24,619.19. It was an incredible effort from the whole team and everyone involved, participants, sponsors and crew.”

Helene Judge of Kāpiti Business Projects and the Campaign Manager went on to say, “after completing the 2021 event, we were approached and have now approved three new Fundraising Partners for 2022, Kāpiti Kindness Trust, Whirlwind Kāpiti and Work Ready Kāpiti”. We look forward to working with all Fundraising Raising Partners in 2022 and raising as much money as we can to support their mahi in our community, as we believe the not-for-profit sector continues to be challenged by Covid with restrictions on their inability to fundraise.”

Fundraising Partners for 2022 are: Challenge for Change Kāpiti, Kāpiti Basketball Association, Kāpiti College, Kāpiti Kindness Trust, Kāpiti Youth Support, No 49 Squadron Air Cadets Kāpiti, Otaki College, Paraparaumu College, The Shed Project Kāpiti, Whirlwind Kāpiti, Work Ready Kāpiti and ZEAL Kāpiti. All funds raised are split 70% to the official Fundraising Partner chosen by the participant at the time of registration and 30% is retained towards running and promotion of the event.

Steve Jandrell, CEO of Web Genius confirms his team are primed and ready to launch participant registration early in 2022. "We are hoping to push over the $25,000 amount raised if we can in 2022 as we know money like this can make a significant difference in our community."

The business sponsorship campaign will start later in January 2022 with Kāpiti Business Projects leading that important aspect of the fundraiser. Please stay tuned to our website and for registration campaigns starting very soon >> https://www.kapitirunforyouth.co.nz/ and follow our Facebook page >> https://www.facebook.com/KapitiRunForYouth/ and Instagram profile >> https://www.instagram.com/kapitirunforyouth/

We cannot run Kāpiti Run for Youth without supporting event sponsors and we acknowledge the ongoing support from Beach FM, Café Lane, Captured By Friday Photography, City Fitness, Kāpiti Business Projects, Kāpiti Candy Co, Kāpiti Law, Kāpiti Party Hire, Kāpiti Pure Water, Kāpiti News, Paekākāriki Pops, Peter Jackson Plumbing, R-Line, Shoe Clinic, SignCraft Kāpiti and event Founder, Web Genius.

Kāpiti Run for Youth prides itself on being a sustainable and family friendly event with baby buggies and crowd friendly dogs on leads participating on the day with their humans. We can’t wait to see everyone!

