UPDATE: Fatality Confirmed, Turua
Saturday, 11 December 2021, 7:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
10 December
A person has died following the earlier
serious crash on Orchard East Road,
Turua.
The crash,
between a tanker and a car, was initially reported to Police
just
after 6.30pm.
The driver of the car died at the
scene.
A passenger in the car was seriously injured and
airlifted to hospital.
The road remains
closed.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui