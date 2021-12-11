UPDATE: Fatality Confirmed, Turua

10 December

A person has died following the earlier serious crash on Orchard East Road,

Turua.

The crash, between a tanker and a car, was initially reported to Police just

after 6.30pm.

The driver of the car died at the scene.

A passenger in the car was seriously injured and airlifted to hospital.

The road remains closed.

