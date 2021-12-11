Arrest Made Following Timaru Burglaries

A 46-year-old local man has been arrested today in relation to serious aggravated burglary offending in the Timaru area.

The first incident occurred in Washdyke on 4 November, when an offender reportedly entered a property, assaulted a resident at the property, and took personal items.

The second occurred in Ocean View on 9 December. An offender entered a property, threatened a person with a weapon and took a vehicle from the property.

The vehicle stolen in the second incident has now been recovered.

The 46-year-old is due to appear in Timaru District Court on Monday on several charges including aggravated burglary.

