Grading Work Starts On Ōwhiro Bay To Protect Assets

Work has begun in Ōwhiro Bay to complete the trial of beach grading by removing material posing significant risk to the area during storms and big swells.

The trial will monitor the impact grading has on minimising the risk to road assets from a build-up of gravel material causing heavy waves to surge over the road during severe weather-related incidents.

Council will then evaluate the benefits of grading as a proactive mitigation measure in the future.

This work means sections of the beach will be closed while machinery is operational in the area for health and safety reasons.

9-22 December: Eastern end (closest to Island Bay) will be fenced off

23 Dec – 9 Jan: No works, entire beach open to public

10 Jan – end of March: Western end (closest to Red Rocks | Pariwhero) will be fenced off

Contractors Fulton Hogan will be set up down one end of the car park for their site office.

Residents and stakeholders have been notified.

© Scoop Media

