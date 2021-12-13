Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Toihuarewa – Waimāori Chair In Lake And Fresh Water Science Appointment Confirmed

Monday, 13 December 2021, 10:47 am
Press Release: Bay of Plenty Regional Council

The University of Waikato with financial support from Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council has appointed Dr Deniz Özkundakci to the position of Toihuarewa – Waimāori Bay of Plenty Regional Council Chair in Lake and Fresh Water Science. The Lake and Fresh Water Science programme leads research and innovation and provides advice to Toi Moana across the Bay of Plenty region’s freshwater and lake environments.

Toi Moana Chief Executive Fiona McTavish said Dr Özkundakci will provide leadership for freshwater science, research and policy in his new role as Toihuarewa – Waimāori.

“A core role of the chair is to oversee the programme of research which will enable council to foresee and adapt to challenges and opportunities in the management of the region’s lake and freshwater resources,” Ms McTavish said.

“Dr Özkundakci brings an incredible amount of experience and expertise to the position and we are so pleased to have him on board.”

Dr Özkundakci brings considerable research expertise in lakes and freshwater systems (including a recently-awarded MBIE Smart Ideas project), has studied the impacts of climate change on aquatic ecosystems and has a wealth of experience in community engagement through his work as a freshwater scientist for the Waikato Regional Council.

Originally from Germany, Dr Özkundakci has lived in New Zealand since 2005 and is looking forward to working in the Bay of Plenty alongside Regional Council.

As well as providing leadership, Dr Özkundakci will foster strong relationships with iwi and the community in relation to freshwater.

Mātauranga Māori is integral to the research programme and it provides opportunities for students who whakapapa to the Toi Moana rohe to undertake post-graduate research in the area and for Treaty Partners like the Te Arawa Lakes Trust to engage with university work.

University of Waikato Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research, Professor Bryony James, says the University is proud to be continuing its longstanding relationship with Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council through this appointment.

"Freshwater management is a vital issue for the Bay of Plenty region and this unique role involves having both the technical experience in freshwater, but also community engagement. Dr Özkundakci brings a wealth of experience in both areas and we look forward to following his work with Toi Moana.

Toihuarewa – Waimāori is a joint collaboration between Toi Moana and the University of Waikato. The two have had an ongoing relationship since the early 2000s and together have made achievements in the freshwater research space.

Dr Özkundakci is due to start in early January 2022 and will be based at the University of Waikato.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Bay of Plenty Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Defence’s Desire To Join The ”Lets Confront China” Club


China has been put on notice by us. According to the New Zealand Defence Assessment 2021 report released on Wednesday, and set out in bold type: “The establishment of a military base or dual-use facility in the Pacific by a state that does not share New Zealand’s values and security interests” would be regarded by us “as [being] among the most threatening potential developments“ in the region... More>>




 
 

Government: Self-identification A New Milestone In New Zealand’s History
History has been made today with the passing of a Bill that recognises the rights and wellbeing of New Zealand’s rainbow community, Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti says. “Today is a proud day in Aotearoa’s history. Parliament has voted in favour of inclusivity and against discrimination,” Jan Tinetti said... More>>

ALSO:

Whanau Ora: Bloomfield Forced By High Court Order To Hand Over Data
Ashley Bloomfield was directed by the High Court to provide unvaccinated Māori data over to the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency within 72 hours of the judgement. We attach his response, which is expressed in deeply reluctant and as usual resistant language... More>>


Government: Historic Step Towards Smokefree Future
Bold new measures will be implemented, including banning the sale of cigarettes to future generations, as part of the Government’s plan to make New Zealand smokefree. Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall launched Auahi Kore Aotearoa Mahere Rautaki 2025, the Smokefree 2025 Action Plan at an event in Parliament this morning... More>>

ALSO:



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

BusinessNZ: Refuses To Be Part Of Government’s FPA Scheme
BusinessNZ has confirmed it is refusing to be the Government’s nominated partner in implementing unlawful compulsory national pay agreements known as Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs)... More>>

ALSO:


CPAG: Govt Yet To Fully Implement A Single Key WEAG Recommendation Three Years On
None of the 42 key recommendations of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group (WEAG) have been fully implemented almost three years after the report release, with 22 minimally or partially implemented, new research by the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) has found... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 