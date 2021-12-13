Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Birthright Canterbury’s 2021 Toy Day Spreads Christmas Cheer

Monday, 13 December 2021, 3:28 pm
Press Release: Birthright

Birthright Canterbury’s annual Toy Day has helped make Christmas a little brighter for 60 local whānau. Thanks to community generosity, 172 children will wake up to the joy of wrapped presents under their tree on Christmas morning.

Birthright Canterbury Connect and Learn Group Facilitator Loraine van der Colff with just some of the many toys that were available to local families at the recent Toy Day event.

Birthright is a New Zealand-wide organisation that specialises in supporting the children and parents/caregivers of families led by one person. Donations, which were received from local businesses and service clubs, former Birthright children, members of the community and charities, included presents for all ages, festive baking, and gift packs for adults.

In accordance with COVID-19 protocols, parents were invited to come to Christchurch Community House at appointed times and were given 30 minutes each to select gifts for their children.

Birthright Canterbury Trust Manager Rhodora Sagles says the community once again went above and beyond to give to Birthright families. “It just shows the generosity from the local community,” she says. “Everybody who donates, or volunteers, just wants to see a child happy and smiling on Christmas Day.”

One of the recipients said Toy Day meant so much to her family. “There are kids in the world who don’t have anything at Christmas…so to be able to have presents on Christmas morning is so special and it shows people care about us.”

Despite COVID-19 causing financial difficulties for many this year, the Toy Day appeal saw Cantabrians supporting the cause with hundreds of donated gifts for local families.

Birthright Canterbury Connect and Learn Volunteer Coordinator Loraine van der Colff says she loves seeing the joy Toy Day brings to local families. “People are always very grateful to be able to receive gifts for their children,” she says. “They walk out with big smiles and are very appreciative.”

 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Birthright on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Defence’s Desire To Join The ”Lets Confront China” Club


China has been put on notice by us. According to the New Zealand Defence Assessment 2021 report released on Wednesday, and set out in bold type: “The establishment of a military base or dual-use facility in the Pacific by a state that does not share New Zealand’s values and security interests” would be regarded by us “as [being] among the most threatening potential developments“ in the region... More>>




 
 


Government: New Border Exception To Support Rapidly Growing Tech Sector
Border class exceptions for 600 much-needed specialist tech workers have been announced today by the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications, Dr David Clark. “The sector is now one of our top three exporters, and jobs in tech have been growing at twice the rate of the general economy... More>>


Government: Self-identification A New Milestone In New Zealand’s History
History has been made today with the passing of a Bill that recognises the rights and wellbeing of New Zealand’s rainbow community, Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti says. “Today is a proud day in Aotearoa’s history. Parliament has voted in favour of inclusivity and against discrimination,” Jan Tinetti said... More>>

ALSO:

Whanau Ora: Bloomfield Forced By High Court Order To Hand Over Data
Ashley Bloomfield was directed by the High Court to provide unvaccinated Māori data over to the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency within 72 hours of the judgement. We attach his response, which is expressed in deeply reluctant and as usual resistant language... More>>


National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

BusinessNZ: Refuses To Be Part Of Government’s FPA Scheme
BusinessNZ has confirmed it is refusing to be the Government’s nominated partner in implementing unlawful compulsory national pay agreements known as Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs)... More>>

ALSO:


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 