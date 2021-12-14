Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Stay Away From Rubbish Trucks And Keep Safe This Summer

Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 6:24 am
Press Release: WasteMINZ

Kiwis who are taking a well-deserved break and heading to the beach this summer are being urged to consider the dangers posed by rubbish trucks in unfamiliar locations.

As Aucklanders in particular, hit the road from tomorrow and travel toward campsites, baches or the relies place, people naturally become out of routine quickly.

Rubbish trucks continue to operate through the summer in every part of every town and city in New Zealand. The trucks can be interesting viewing and inquisitive minds young and old can be drawn to them.

Many of our holiday spots will see a greater number of people than usual on the streets and footpaths on bin day will be busy.

We would like to urge New Zealanders to simply stay away, do not distract the driver and leave a safe distance between your whanau and the truck.

Children can be easily distracted by large trucks with flashing lights and loud noises. Please stay alert and keep your tamariki safe.

Kiwi’s generosity and holiday spirit also means that in past years Christmas treats, boxes of beer and cards have been left on bins, to say thank you. We ask New Zealanders not to do this. A friendly wave or thanks from the porch is plenty. We ask everyone to give our drivers lots of space.

We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season. Kind regards from WasteMINZ.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from WasteMINZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Ardern: Auckland And All Other 'red' Regions, Except Northland, Moving To 'orange'


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland and all other red regions, excluding Northland, will move to Covid-19 framework setting orange at 11.59pm on Thursday 30 December.
It comes after Cabinet met today to consider whether any regions would move to a different setting under the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, which came into effect 10 days ago... More>>

ALSO:





 
 


Government: New Border Exception To Support Rapidly Growing Tech Sector
Border class exceptions for 600 much-needed specialist tech workers have been announced today by the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications, Dr David Clark. “The sector is now one of our top three exporters, and jobs in tech have been growing at twice the rate of the general economy... More>>


Government: Self-identification A New Milestone In New Zealand’s History
History has been made today with the passing of a Bill that recognises the rights and wellbeing of New Zealand’s rainbow community, Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti says. “Today is a proud day in Aotearoa’s history. Parliament has voted in favour of inclusivity and against discrimination,” Jan Tinetti said... More>>

ALSO:

Whanau Ora: Bloomfield Forced By High Court Order To Hand Over Data
Ashley Bloomfield was directed by the High Court to provide unvaccinated Māori data over to the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency within 72 hours of the judgement. We attach his response, which is expressed in deeply reluctant and as usual resistant language... More>>


National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

BusinessNZ: Refuses To Be Part Of Government’s FPA Scheme
BusinessNZ has confirmed it is refusing to be the Government’s nominated partner in implementing unlawful compulsory national pay agreements known as Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs)... More>>

ALSO:


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 