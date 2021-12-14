Kaitaia Police Seeking Sightings Of Missing Man

Kaitaia Police are appealing to the public for help
in locating 32-year old Loren Charles
Ross-Taylor.
The
last confirmed sighting of Loren was at about 10.45 am on
Wednesday 8th December 2021, when he was on the
edge of the Awanui River close to the Awanui
Bridge, at the northern end of Kaitaia
township.
Police and Loren’s family have grave
concerns for Loren’s safety. Police are making
extensive enquires to locate him and daily ground
searches have been carried out in the area he was
last seen.
Loren is a 32 years old male of stocky
build, around 185cms tall with black hair and a
beard.
Loren was last known to be wearing a dark
t-shirt and dark coloured knee length
pants.
If you know of Loren’s whereabouts, or
believe you have sighted him on or since Wednesday,
please contact police immediately on 111 or anonymously
via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file
number
211209/3806.”
