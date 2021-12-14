Kaitaia Police Seeking Sightings Of Missing Man



Kaitaia Police are appealing to the public for help in locating 32-year old

Loren Charles Ross-Taylor.

The last confirmed sighting of Loren was at about 10.45 am on Wednesday 8th

December 2021, when he was on the edge of the Awanui River close to the

Awanui Bridge, at the northern end of Kaitaia township.

Police and Loren’s family have grave concerns for Loren’s safety.

Police are making extensive enquires to locate him and daily ground searches

have been carried out in the area he was last seen.

Loren is a 32 years old male of stocky build, around 185cms tall with black

hair and a beard.

Loren was last known to be wearing a dark t-shirt and dark coloured knee

length pants.

If you know of Loren’s whereabouts, or believe you have sighted him on or

since Wednesday, please contact police immediately on 111 or anonymously via

Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 211209/3806.”

