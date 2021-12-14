Have Your Say On Marlborough’s Draft Responsible Camping Control Bylaw 2022

Consultation on the Council’s Draft Responsible Camping Control Bylaw 2022 is underway and now’s the time to have your say on the issue.

Council’s decision to review the 2020 bylaw comes as a result of concerns raised by the New Zealand Motor Caravan Association (NZMCA).

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett said the Council received a ‘statement of claim for judicial review’ from the NZMCA in relation to the bylaw at the end of May 2021.

The two key points of the NZMCA claim are that:

1) Submitters were not given the chance to make submissions on the restriction of freedom camping to five sites in the district

2) Further, the Council did not undertake a complete assessment of all areas in the district (other than for the five sites) against the criteria in the Freedom Camping Act

“While the Council does not accept these claims, we are undertaking further consultation on the bylaw to address these points and to address other matters that have arisen since the bylaw came into effect,” Mayor Leggett said.

“Importantly this allows the Council to review the effect of the bylaw during the most recent camping season, last summer, which was the first managed under the 2020 bylaw, he said.

“We know freedom camping is a challenging issue in Marlborough and New Zealand. Now is the time for the community to read over the Draft Marlborough District Council Responsible Camping Bylaw 2022, and the accompanying documentation and make submissions regarding the proposed changes, or identify any other issues relating to freedom camping in our region.”

“The consultation period runs until 17 January 2022. We will then undertake robust analysis of the submissions and aim to hold public hearings during the first quarter of next year,” Mayor Leggett said.

