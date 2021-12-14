Feilding Flooding Update



Manawatū District Council has received calls from approximately 20 properties that have been impacted by flooding in Feilding.

We encourage anyone who has had flooding of their property to contact us on 06 323 0000.

Some road closures are in place in Feilding due to flooding and we’re aware of other areas of the district that have been impacted by slips and flooding. MDC has created an interactive map displaying where the affected roads are and approximate addresses of impacted properties.

The St John Hall on Bowen Street was stood up as a welfare centre on Monday 13 December, however no assistance was required, and the centre was closed early this morning. If any residents are needing welfare assistance, then please contact us on 06323 0000. We’re here to help.

The Reid Line Flood Gates for the Makino Stream will remain closed until further notice to relieve pressure on Feilding township. Flood waters divert over farmland to Kiwitea Stream which then flows into the Ōroua River.

The current MetService forecast is for further rain today and we are liaising closely with Horizons Regional Council to ensure we have up to date information on the impacts of further rain on rivers and catchments.

MDC will be posting regular updates to our social media channels as well as our website.

