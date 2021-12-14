Feilding Flooding Update
Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 12:13 pm
Press Release: Manawatu District Council
Manawatū District Council has received calls from
approximately 20 properties that have been impacted by
flooding in Feilding.
We encourage anyone who has had
flooding of their property to contact us on 06 323
0000.
Some road closures are in place in Feilding due
to flooding and we’re aware of other areas of the district
that have been impacted by slips and flooding. MDC has
created an interactive
map displaying where the affected roads are and
approximate addresses of impacted properties.
The St
John Hall on Bowen Street was stood up as a welfare centre
on Monday 13 December, however no assistance was required,
and the centre was closed early this morning. If any
residents are needing welfare assistance, then please
contact us on 06323 0000. We’re here to help.
The
Reid Line Flood Gates for the Makino Stream will remain
closed until further notice to relieve pressure on Feilding
township. Flood waters divert over farmland to Kiwitea
Stream which then flows into the Ōroua River.
The
current MetService forecast is for further rain today and we
are liaising closely with Horizons Regional Council to
ensure we have up to date information on the impacts of
further rain on rivers and catchments.
MDC will be
posting regular updates to our social media channels as well
as our website.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Ardern: Auckland And All Other 'red' Regions, Except Northland, Moving To 'orange'
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland and all other red regions, excluding Northland, will move to Covid-19 framework setting orange at 11.59pm on Thursday 30 December.
It comes after Cabinet met today to consider whether any regions would move to a different setting under the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, which came into effect 10 days ago... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Oppose The Persecution Of Julian Assange
Julian Assange is a polarising personality. Admired by many for his work as a whistle-blower, Assange is famously loathed by other people who still hold him accountable for the sexual assault charges that the Swedish authorities finally dropped back in November 2019. All along, Assange and his legal team argued that the Swedish prosecution had the ultimate aim of getting him extradited back to the United States. At the time, Assange’s critics claimed that those fears of extradition were merely an excuse to evade prosecution in Sweden... More>>