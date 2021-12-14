Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Call For Community Arts Funding Applications - $70k Up For Grabs!

Tuesday, 14 December 2021
Porirua City Council

A community arts fund has $70,000 available for creative projects in Porirua, with applications now open.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker is encouraging interested individuals, groups and organisations to apply for the city’s Creative Communities Scheme (CCS), that’s worth over $70,000 this financial year. Applications must be for projects that will take place between 25 May 2022 and 25 May 2023.

"Expressing ourselves through the arts is very important to our community but often it’s money that’s the biggest barrier to getting a project off the ground. I want to encourage our creative community to get their CCS funding applications in as soon as possible," says Mayor Baker.

The deadline for the current round of funding is 13 April 2022. Projects need to take place in Porirua and meet at least one of the three funding criteria: To create opportunities for participation in the arts for locals; to support and celebrate our diverse communities; or focus on engaging our young people under 18 years in the arts.

The Creative Communities Scheme covers a range of local arts activities including:

-workshops on printmaking, writing, dancing, music, poetry or other creative forms

-creating street art and murals in the community

-local art exhibitions that promote weaving, pottery or carving

-festivals that features local artists

-developing a new tukutuku, whakairo or kowhaiwhai for a local marae

-artist residences involving local artists or communities

-seminars for local artist development

-performances by community choirs, hip-hop groups, theatre companies or poets

Over the past year, the fund supported a huge variety of projects, from a visual poetry jam to art exhibitions, Matariki celebrations, creative art workshops and mural restorations.

A second round of arts funding closes on 12 October 2022 and will cover projects between 16 November 2022 and 16 November 2023.

To find out more about the Creative Communities Scheme and how to apply, go to: poriruacity.govt.nz/services/community-support/creative-communities-scheme/

