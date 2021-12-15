Construction Company Appointed For Naenae Pool Rebuild
Wednesday, 15 December 2021, 9:53 am
Press Release: Hutt City Council
Hutt City Council has engaged one of New Zealand’s
leading pool builders for the rebuild of Naenae
Pool.
Apollo Projects has been selected to work with
Council to turn the concept designs into detailed plans.
These plans will then form part of the tender process for
the full construction work.
Apollo will provide expert
advice to make sure the facility is innovative,
well-designed, safe, and meets the needs of users of the new
pool.
"Apollo Projects has significant experience in
pool projects, and I’m pleased we have been able to engage
them as part of the rebuild of Naenae Pool," says Andrea
Blackshaw, Director of Neighbourhoods and
Communities.
"As part of our commitment to making sure
the Naenae community sees the economic benefits of this
build, Apollo will aim for 80 per cent of the work on this
project to go to local businesses. They’ll also be paid
the living wage at a minimum, in line with our recent Living
Wage accreditation."
"This is another big step towards
returning a pool to Naenae, so that people in the Hutt and
across the region can again enjoy the use of an Olympic size
pool facility.
Apollo Projects is currently directing
several other projects funded by the NZ Government via Crown
Infrastructure Partners (CIP). This involves working with
local companies in communities across the country, and this
also includes the delivery of another pool
project.
