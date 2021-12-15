Blockages, SH1 Between Blenheim And Kaikōura - Tasman



Police are asking motorists to avoid or delay travel between Blenheim and

Kaikōura this morning.

There are multiple slips on State Highway 1, causing blockages.

There is also a risk of injury due to rockfall.

If travel is essential, motorists are advised to take extra care and expect

delays.

