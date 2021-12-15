Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Counties Manukau DHB Hits Golden 90 Per Cent Double-dose Figure

Wednesday, 15 December 2021, 12:49 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

To add to today’s celebrations of Auckland’s border lifting and whānau reuniting after four months apart, the city’s biggest DHB has hit 90 per cent double dose vaccinations.

Counties Manukau, which has the second biggest eligible Māori population for a DHB and the biggest eligible Pacific population in Aotearoa, has joined Auckland and Waitematā DHBs in reaching the milestone.

Counties Manukau DHB chief executive Margie Apa says it’s an enormous feat.

“Our DHB is home to the most diverse communities in New Zealand and we want to thank everyone for coming together to support and protect each other.

“This tremendous result is testament to the uniquely Counties approach that has seen DHB health teams supported by our regional colleagues, Māori and Pacific health provider partners and community NGOs work collaboratively especially over the last few months to seek out the harder-to-reach pockets in the community.

“This is the result of teams of teams working together through mass vaccination events, GPs and pharmacies, countless pop-up clinics, neighbourhood outreach that includes door-to-door campaigns to bring the vaccine to as many people as possible.

“Let us all – our provider partners, staff, volunteers, church leaders and community organisers included – take a moment to reflect on the magnitude of this milestone today. I cannot recall any other population health campaign that has reached this kind of scale – thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone who played a part in reaching this target.”

NRHCC vaccination programme director, Matt Hannant, echoed those sentiments.

“I’m thrilled that all three DHBs are in such a strong position going into the summer holidays. This will help families gathering together at Christmas to protect each other, as well as other regions of New Zealand for those who are travelling to reunite with their loved ones.

“We do however still have work ahead of us. While its great to see the city reach double dose, our job isn’t done until we achieve better than 90 per cent for Māori, Pacific and communities that are vulnerable to the poor outcomes of COVID-19.”

People wanting to get vaccinated can head to one of 300+ GPs and pharmacies across Auckland involved in the roll-out or walk in at any of our vaccination centres. Full details of opening hours and sites can be found at vaccinateforauckland.nz

If you’re over 18 years old and it’s been at least six months since your second dose, you are now eligible for a booster dose. You can book an appointment online using the Book My Vaccine website or by calling 0800 28 29 26. Booster doses are available at all community vaccination centres and vaccinating GPs and pharmacies.

And for those wanting to get the AstraZeneca vaccine, bookings can now be made online at Book My Vaccine. Here’s a link to an interactive map showing the list of vaccination sites across Tāmaki Makaurau that are offering the AstraZeneca vaccine: vaccinateforauckland.nz

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Ardern: Auckland And All Other 'red' Regions, Except Northland, Moving To 'orange'


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland and all other red regions, excluding Northland, will move to Covid-19 framework setting orange at 11.59pm on Thursday 30 December.
It comes after Cabinet met today to consider whether any regions would move to a different setting under the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, which came into effect 10 days ago... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Oppose The Persecution Of Julian Assange


Julian Assange is a polarising personality. Admired by many for his work as a whistle-blower, Assange is famously loathed by other people who still hold him accountable for the sexual assault charges that the Swedish authorities finally dropped back in November 2019. All along, Assange and his legal team argued that the Swedish prosecution had the ultimate aim of getting him extradited back to the United States. At the time, Assange’s critics claimed that those fears of extradition were merely an excuse to evade prosecution in Sweden... More>>



 
 

Abuse in Care: Survivors Of Abuse In State And Faith-based Care Will Have Access To New Independent Redress Process
The Government has today released the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry report and is starting work on developing a new, independent, survivor-focused redress system. “I want to acknowledge the courage of survivors who told their stories to the Royal Commission, and the work of the Commission in producing its report... More>>

Wellbeing Budgets And The Environment: A Promised Land?
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is questioning whether the Government’s budget process is able to take into account the complexities and long-term nature of many environmental problems... More>>


Government: New Border Exception To Support Rapidly Growing Tech Sector
Border class exceptions for 600 much-needed specialist tech workers have been announced today by the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications, Dr David Clark. “The sector is now one of our top three exporters, and jobs in tech have been growing at twice the rate of the general economy... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

BusinessNZ: Refuses To Be Part Of Government’s FPA Scheme
BusinessNZ has confirmed it is refusing to be the Government’s nominated partner in implementing unlawful compulsory national pay agreements known as Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs)... More>>

ALSO:


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 