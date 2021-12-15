Mayor Goff Thanks Aucklanders For Incredible Vaccination Efforts
Wednesday, 15 December 2021, 1:36 pm
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland
“On the day that borders separating Auckland from the
rest of the country were lifted, it’s great to celebrate
that all three District Health Boards have achieved the
target of over 90 per cent double vaccinations,” Auckland
Mayor Phil Goff says.
“The levels of first
vaccinations administered at 97 per cent in the Auckland
DHB; 95 per cent in Waitematā, and 94 per cent in Counties
Manukau means that achieving a 95 per cent vaccination rate
across Auckland is an achievable target.
“These are
fantastic figures, which are better than most other cities
around the world,” the mayor said.
“Thank you,
Aucklanders, for going out and doing the right thing to
protect yourselves, your families, and the
community.
“This is one key reason why we have to
date got through the pandemic and the different variants of
COVID with low levels of hospitalisation and loss of life.
As a city and a country, we have literally saved thousands
of our citizens from serious illness and dying of the
virus,” Mayor Goff
says.
