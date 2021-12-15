Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Accelerating To An Electrified 2030

Wednesday, 15 December 2021, 3:32 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

The arrival of 10 electric vehicles (EVs) marks another milestone in Wellington City Council’s ambitious journey to electrify its fleet.

The Council plans to replace all fossil-fuel powered passenger vehicles with zero emission, electric alternatives by 2030, while also identifying opportunities to reduce the size of the fleet where possible.

The Council’s goal is to reduce road transport emissions, which currently make up around 34 percent of the city’s emissions.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster says the Council is taking a leadership role by reducing its own transport emissions as part of its commitment to addressing the city’s climate emergency.

“The new EVs – five Hyundai Kona and five MG ZS – replace petrol powered cars that were due for replacement and means 18 percent of our light passenger fleet is now fully electric.

“Electrification of our fleet not only reduces our emissions but also reduces operational costs long term. The whole of life costs are approximately two thirds lower than that of the internal combustion engine (ICE) equivalent on a cost per kilometre basis.

“Electricity is approximately one seventh of the cost of petrol to drive per kilometre, so during this decade an estimated $1 million worth of fuel savings is likely. In the future this may be rebalanced should the Government make changes to charges. We’ve also been able to take advantage of Central Government’s new Clean Car Rebate, saving $7,500 on the purchase price of each vehicle.

“We’ll continue to explore options to replace our utes, trucks and other vehicles in the next five to eight years. Our approach balances ambition with practicality – we want our fleet to be fully electric as soon as possible, but we need to wait for the automotive market to offer all the specialist types of vehicles we need to provide the city’s services.”

The capital’s EV infrastructure is also being super-charged to support more electric vehicles.
From next year more than 30 fast charger locations will be created at community sites around the city, as part of a broader plan to create a network of chargers throughout the Wellington region.

Councillor Iona Pannett, Chairperson of the Council’s Pūroro Āmua Planning and Environment Committee, says this initiative is part of a city-wide push to help more Wellingtonians move around in zero- and low-carbon ways.

“For those residents who will still need to use a car, we want to make it as easy as possible for them to move to EVs. For others who prefer to walk, bike, scoot or take public transport, we’re working on improving those options too!

“Another benefit of the Council’s EV-centred approach is our intention to sell fleet EVs in the second-hand market once they are due for replacement in the future. In doing so we’ll be increasing the accessibility of more affordable EVs to Wellingtonians.”

Reducing transport emissions is just one way Wellington City Council is taking climate action. Its action plan Te Atakura – First to Zero was recently updated and almost $30 million has been allocated to climate action initiatives over the next decade, in addition to the $226 million investment in cycleways, and the zero- and low-carbon transport options planned by Let’s Get Wellington Moving.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Ardern: Auckland And All Other 'red' Regions, Except Northland, Moving To 'orange'


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland and all other red regions, excluding Northland, will move to Covid-19 framework setting orange at 11.59pm on Thursday 30 December.
It comes after Cabinet met today to consider whether any regions would move to a different setting under the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, which came into effect 10 days ago... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Oppose The Persecution Of Julian Assange


Julian Assange is a polarising personality. Admired by many for his work as a whistle-blower, Assange is famously loathed by other people who still hold him accountable for the sexual assault charges that the Swedish authorities finally dropped back in November 2019. All along, Assange and his legal team argued that the Swedish prosecution had the ultimate aim of getting him extradited back to the United States. At the time, Assange’s critics claimed that those fears of extradition were merely an excuse to evade prosecution in Sweden... More>>



 
 

Abuse in Care: Survivors Of Abuse In State And Faith-based Care Will Have Access To New Independent Redress Process
The Government has today released the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry report and is starting work on developing a new, independent, survivor-focused redress system. “I want to acknowledge the courage of survivors who told their stories to the Royal Commission, and the work of the Commission in producing its report... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strong Govt Accounts And Economic Outlook
The Government’s books are forecast to be back in surplus sooner than expected as economic and fiscal outlooks improve. The Treasury today released its latest economic and fiscal forecasts in the 2021 Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update... More>>

ALSO:


Wellbeing Budgets And The Environment: A Promised Land?
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is questioning whether the Government’s budget process is able to take into account the complexities and long-term nature of many environmental problems... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 