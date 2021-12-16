Officers Receive New Zealand Bravery Decoration For Actions On March 15
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster:
Senior
Constables Jim Manning and Scott Carmody from Christchurch
have today
been recognised with the New Zealand Bravery Decoration for their actions
during the March 15 terrorist attacks.
Both officers put their lives on
the line in 2019 to apprehend the now
convicted terrorist.
A detailed account of their actions is available in the citation below.
Police Commissioner
Andrew Coster says the honours were
welcome
acknowledgement of the extreme courage both officers showed on the day.
“As Police Officers we
prepare for the worst and hope it never happens, but
on 15 March 2019 the worst really did happen in Christchurch.
“Senior Constables Carmody and Manning
put themselves in extreme danger to
stop the gunman and prevent further harm to the community.
“I am proud
and delighted to see the bravery and skills of
these
experienced frontline officers acknowledged by the nation through these
awards.”
Both officers say they are humbled by receiving these awards.
“Receiving this honour is a huge privilege
but any Police Officer in that
situation would have done the same thing,” Senior Constable Manning says.
Senior Constable Carmody says the pair want to
acknowledge the victims of the
attacks as well as their colleagues who were also working that day.
“The
victims and their loved ones will always be front of mind
for us. And
there were many, many people involved in the response including many of our
fellow police officers,” he says.
“This award really is for every one of our
colleagues involved in that
response. All of them were prepared to put themselves in harm’s way, and it
could have been any one of them that came across that car on that day.”
Canterbury District Commander Superintendent
John Price says we all needed
heroes that day.
“Those who responded, from members of the
community through to Police and
other first responders, are true heroes. We honour them all today.
“I’m
immensely proud of Jim and Scott - their quick, clear
thinking no
doubt saved lives. Our communities are safer for their knowledge, experience,
and of course, bravery.
“Jim and Scott are incredibly humble, but
these awards are an important
symbol of much more of than two heroic individuals, they say something about
who we are as New Zealanders.
“I would also like to
acknowledge the large number of Police staff, local
and nationally, were also involved in the days, weeks and months following
these horrific attacks. I’m extremely proud of their actions and the work
they continue to do to ensure the safety of our communities.”
Senior
Constable Manning joined New Zealand Police in 1987 while
Senior
Constable Carmody joined Police in 1993. Both have worked in Canterbury
District for the last 28 years.
The New Zealand Bravery Decoration is the third
highest Bravery Award after
the New Zealand Cross and the New Zealand Bravery Star.
Note for media: Both
officers politely decline any media requests and ask
that media do not contact them directly.
Senior Constables
Carmody and Manning have told their story publicly for
the
first time to the Police Magazine Ten-One. That story will be published later
today.
The New Zealand
Bravery Decoration
NZBD
Senior Constable Scott Eric CARMODY
For an act of exceptional bravery in a situation of danger
On 15 March 2019 Senior Constable
Scott Carmody and a colleague were at a
firearms training exercise day in Christchurch, when they were made aware of
the shooting at Al Noor Mosque.
Shortly before
1.40pm, a lone gunman commenced an attack targeting
two
mosques in Christchurch: Al Noor Mosque on Deans Avenue and The Linwood
Islamic Centre on Linwood Avenue. The gunman, armed with semi-automatic
shotguns and assault rifles, with several hundred rounds of ammunition, had
shot dead 51 people and wounded a further 89 people, many seriously, during
his attacks on the two Mosques.
Senior Constable Carmody and his colleague,
both experienced officers,
considered the gunman’s options and made their way by patrol vehicle, armed
with Police-issued weapons, to what they believed would be his possible exit
from the city.
The officers observed
a vehicle matching the description of the
gunman’s
vehicle weaving through traffic on a busy residential street, and began to
follow it.
The
gunman’s vehicle stopped at a set of red traffic lights
and once
traffic started moving again, Senior Constable Carmody and his colleague
identified a window of opportunity to stop the vehicle and prevent the gunman
inflicting further loss of life or injury.
Senior Constable Carmody and his colleague
intentionally collided with the
target vehicle and positioned themselves to take immediate response action.
The impact shunted the target vehicle and jammed the front of the Police
vehicle into the driver's side, and the officers quickly exited vehicle with
their weapons at the ready. Senior Constable Carmody took up a position at
the rear passenger side door of the gunman’s vehicle with his service
weapon pointed at the gunman.
The other officer was also covering the gunman
from the front of the patrol
car. They observed two firearms across the front passenger's seat and near
the gunman's lap, and saw that the gunman was wearing a bullet-proof vest
with a large knife attached. The officers decided to remove the gunman via
the rear of the vehicle. Senior Constable Carmody’s colleague moved to the
rear of the gunman’s vehicle and opened the hatch, observing a number of
full petrol containers, arranged in a configuration that appeared to be
intended as an improvised explosive device.
Senior Constable Carmody
covered his colleague, who forcibly removed the
gunman from the vehicle. Both officers then dragged him a short distance
away, handcuffing and securing him in the process.
