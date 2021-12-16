Man Arrested After Stealing Police Car At Crash Site
Thursday, 16 December 2021, 9:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A police car was stolen by a person involved in a crash
on State Highway 38 in Kaingaroa Forest this
morning.
Emergency services were notified of a two car
crash at 8.30am.
Two people were seriously injured in
the crash.
A third person involved in the crash became
aggressive with Ambulance staff and attempted to leave the
scene.
Police tried to restrain the man however he was
able to get into a police car and drive away, heading
towards Murupara.
The man subsequently crashed the
police car near McKee Road.
The man did not suffer
serious injuries in the crash and has been taken into
custody.
He will likely face a number of
charges.
