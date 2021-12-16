Man Arrested After Stealing Police Car At Crash Site

A police car was stolen by a person involved in a crash on State Highway 38 in Kaingaroa Forest this morning.

Emergency services were notified of a two car crash at 8.30am.

Two people were seriously injured in the crash.

A third person involved in the crash became aggressive with Ambulance staff and attempted to leave the scene.

Police tried to restrain the man however he was able to get into a police car and drive away, heading towards Murupara.

The man subsequently crashed the police car near McKee Road.

The man did not suffer serious injuries in the crash and has been taken into custody.

He will likely face a number of charges.

