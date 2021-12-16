Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hawke's Bay 3D Maps To Inform Planning For A Climate-resilient Region

Thursday, 16 December 2021, 1:16 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

High-resolution 3D mapping of Hawke’s Bay using light detection and ranging (LiDAR) technology is now available for use by the community.

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has run the project on behalf of Central Hawke’s Bay District Council, Hastings District Council, Napier City Council and Wairoa District Council. The Provincial Growth Fund and all five councils have funded the project.

The project uses LiDAR to create high-resolution 3D models of the land surface and surface features of the entire Hawke’s Bay region.

This initial data release covers 1,250 square kilometres, including most towns and settlements in the region. The data includes the ground surface and features including buildings, structures, and forests.

The community can access the data at the LINZ Data Service, Open Topography and the Regional Council’s Open Data Portal.

Regional Council chair Rick Barker says the highly detailed 3D maps will be used by all the councils and contribute to economic development in the region.

“This is good news, these up to date maps will be of great value to the region in the long term, and give us a good insight of the geography of the region.

“We can better understand our waterways and river flows, what flood protection is required and the areas at greatest risk of flooding. We’ll also use the mapping for geohazard mapping including ground surface change, faults, liquefaction and slips,” he says.

The survey data will inform planning of facilities and infrastructure, roading design, land management decisions through erosion modelling, tracking the impact of rising sea levels, and stormwater design.

“The data will ultimately inform better planning and management of our environment, to create a more climate resilient future in Hawke’s Bay,” he says.

The Regional Council commissioned Australian company iXBlue to undertake the LIDAR survey in 2019. iXBlue partnered with Aerologistics, BECA, Mainland Air and Woolpert to deliver the LIDAR service.

The equipment was mounted in a specially adapted aircraft which was flown at high altitude shooting out pulses of light which bounced back from the ground to give a measurement of land elevation. This technique is used to create 3D elevation maps for large areas of land.

The data is complementary to the Regional Council’s recent 3D aquifer mapping survey which looked 300 metres underground.

Hawke’s Bay is one of ten regions partnering with Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand to obtain a baseline national data set. The aim is for LiDAR coverage of 80 per cent of New Zealand by the end of 2024. All data collected will be made available as government open data from Land Information New Zealand.

Co-funding from the Provincial Growth Fund is supporting the regional expansion of Toitū Te Whenua’s 3D mapping programme to provide a significant increase in national coverage.

Further data for Hawke’s Bay will be shared as it becomes available.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Ardern: Auckland And All Other 'red' Regions, Except Northland, Moving To 'orange'


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland and all other red regions, excluding Northland, will move to Covid-19 framework setting orange at 11.59pm on Thursday 30 December.
It comes after Cabinet met today to consider whether any regions would move to a different setting under the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, which came into effect 10 days ago... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Oppose The Persecution Of Julian Assange


Julian Assange is a polarising personality. Admired by many for his work as a whistle-blower, Assange is famously loathed by other people who still hold him accountable for the sexual assault charges that the Swedish authorities finally dropped back in November 2019. All along, Assange and his legal team argued that the Swedish prosecution had the ultimate aim of getting him extradited back to the United States. At the time, Assange’s critics claimed that those fears of extradition were merely an excuse to evade prosecution in Sweden... More>>



 
 

Abuse in Care: Survivors Of Abuse In State And Faith-based Care Will Have Access To New Independent Redress Process
The Government has today released the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry report and is starting work on developing a new, independent, survivor-focused redress system. “I want to acknowledge the courage of survivors who told their stories to the Royal Commission, and the work of the Commission in producing its report... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strong Govt Accounts And Economic Outlook
The Government’s books are forecast to be back in surplus sooner than expected as economic and fiscal outlooks improve. The Treasury today released its latest economic and fiscal forecasts in the 2021 Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update... More>>

ALSO:


Wellbeing Budgets And The Environment: A Promised Land?
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is questioning whether the Government’s budget process is able to take into account the complexities and long-term nature of many environmental problems... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 