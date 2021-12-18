Transformational Eastern Busway From Panmure To Pakuranga Open This Weekend

The opening this weekend of the Eastern Busway rapid transit route between Panmure and Pakuranga marks a significant milestone for Aucklanders and will deliver economic, social and environmental benefits to the people of Tāmaki Makaurau.

The Eastern Busway project is a collaboration between Auckland Transport, Mana Whenua, and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Following three years’ construction, the Panmure to Pakuranga section of the busway will open to passengers on Sunday 19 December. The route includes a separate walking and cycling path, crossing the Tamaki Estuary on an impressive 210m steel girder busway bridge.

Consultation is progressing on the draft design of the next section of the busway, a 5km stretch linking Pakuranga and Botany.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says opening the first stage of the Eastern Busway from Panmure to Pakuranga is a huge leap forward in improving fast, frequent and reliable public transport in east Auckland.

“This project is a partnership between government and Auckland Council, with this stage of the busway representing an investment of $287 million,” he says.

“With government support, it is also great that we can now move on to create the next stage of the busway through to Botany and in due course Manukau.

“It’s part of a frequent, accessible and convenient public transport system that is critical for our city’s future as it grows, and lays the foundation for Auckland being able in the medium term to reduce traffic congestion and emissions,” the mayor says.

Eastern Busway to enable new development and growth

Auckland Transport Chief Executive Shane Ellison says the new rapid transit route will attract complementary commercial and residential development, creating new businesses and jobs, as well as reducing congestion-related costs to businesses.

“This significant project is about more than just providing better and more reliable transport; it is an enabler for investment, job-creation and greater social mobility,” Ellison says.

“The Eastern Busway will be a vital part of Tāmaki Makaurau’s public transport network for decades to come and with its reliability and frequency will give East Auckland communities a compelling reason to leave the car at home.”

Waka Kotahi’s Director Regional Relations Steve Mutton says the Eastern Busway is an important part of the transport vision for Tamaki Makaurau.

“We have a vision for a city where people are able to walk, ride, take reliable public transport and travel with greater ease than they currently do,” Mr Mutton says.

“The Eastern Busway project is a key part of that vision. It’s great the infrastructure is now in place to allow the community to transition to more sustainable transport modes. The dedicated bus lanes will reduce travel times for commuters while simultaneously lowering congestion by removing the reliance on private vehicles.”

When fully complete the busway will deliver:

30,000 passenger trips daily

Access for 24,000 more people to high-quality bus stations within 1km of home

Buses every 5-10 minutes between Panmure and Pakuranga

A dedicated path for people walking or on wheels

Background to the Eastern Busway:

The Eastern Busway forms part of the region’s rapid transport network and will create separate lanes for buses to connect people from Panmure, Pakuranga, Botany and the surrounding suburbs with the rail network in Panmure (see map below).

The project includes cycling and walking paths, safety, environment and roading improvements, giving people a range of transport options and more reliable journey times.

The improvements will enable people from the region to better connect with the central city and other districts and increase public access to the Panmure and Pakuranga town centres (and Botany town centre when complete). It is jointly funded by the NZ Government, Auckland Council and the Regional Fuel Tax.

