Dash Cam Footage Sought To Assist Lower Hutt Serious Assault Investigation

Sunday, 19 December 2021, 2:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Wellington Police are appealing for dash cam footage from members of the public to assist the investigation into the serious assault of two people at Trevethick Grove, Lower Hutt.

Police are continuing our enquiries at the scene today to establish the circumstances of the assaults that occurred at around 2:15am on Saturday morning.

We are now asking for any members of the public who were in their vehicles in the vicinity of Trevethick Grove, Whites Line West and Ludlam Crescent at around 2:15am and have dash cam footage to contact Police.

The 18-year-old man who received life threatening injuries remains in a stable condition in the Wellington Hospital intensive care unit.

“He sustained these injuries as a result of a brutal and cowardly attack by up to five offenders.”

The other victim, a 19-year-old-man, remains at Hutt Hospital. His injuries are a result of an unprovoked and cowardly attack by multiple offenders.

Staff are continuing to speak to members of the public who live in the vicinity of Trevethick Grove as well as people who attended a party at a Trevethick Grove address prior to the assault.

Anyone who is yet to make contact with Police is asked to come forward.

We are also urging residents of this area to check their properties for any items that do not belong to them and that may have been involved in this offending.

Members of the public with any information or footage that could assist Police are asked to contact the investigation team on 105 quoting 211218/4047.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

