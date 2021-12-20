12-year-old Jointly Charged With Murder In Northland Homicide Investigation
Monday, 20 December 2021, 11:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell, Northland
Police:
Northland Police have now charged a second
person in relation to the tragic
murder of Ōkaihau
man Michael John Biggins.
The 62-year-old victim was
found in a vehicle crashed into a paddock off
Imms
Road on the evening of 27 September 2021 and
tragically died at the scene.
A 15-year-old is already
before the courts charged with murder.
Today, Police
have jointly charged a 12-year-old with murder in relation
to
this matter.
He is expected to appear in
the Kaikohe Youth Court today.
Police continue to
support Mr Biggins' family at this extremely
difficult
time.
As this matter is before the
courts, Police are unable to comment
further.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Gordon Campbell: On Fostering The Culture Of Covid Complaint
Success can be its own worst enemy. If the plane doesn’t crash or the ship doesn’t sink, that doesn’t prove the safety measures were unnecessary, or that anyone can fly a plane. It can also be taken as an indication that the safety measures are working. Ditto during a pandemic. Arguably New Zealand has managed the best response to Covid in the entire world. This didn‘t happen by accident. It reflects the skill and dedication of tens of thousands of people working at the borders, in MIQ facilities and in the public health system. Hundreds are alive and well today who would have not have been if the government had bowed to pressure... More>>