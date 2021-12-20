12-year-old Jointly Charged With Murder In Northland Homicide Investigation

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell, Northland Police:

Northland Police have now charged a second person in relation to the tragic

murder of Ōkaihau man Michael John Biggins.

The 62-year-old victim was found in a vehicle crashed into a paddock off Imms

Road on the evening of 27 September 2021 and tragically died at the scene.

A 15-year-old is already before the courts charged with murder.

Today, Police have jointly charged a 12-year-old with murder in relation to

this matter.

He is expected to appear in the Kaikohe Youth Court today.

Police continue to support Mr Biggins' family at this extremely difficult

time.

As this matter is before the courts, Police are unable to comment further.

