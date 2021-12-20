2022 Katikati Avocado Food And Wine Festival To Go Ahead

Avo good time at the 2022 Avocado Food and Wine Festival -

The Katikati Avocado Food and Wine Festival has been a highlight of the summer event calendar since January 2004 drawing crowds from all over the Bay of Plenty and beyond.

Katikati, the Avocado Capital of New Zealand, hosts the festival each year and promises festival-goers an afternoon of upbeat, dance-along music as well as a range of mouth-watering food and sumptuous wine from local vendors.

Held on Saturday 15th January, the major drawcard for 2022 will be headline act Sir David Dobbyn and his seven piece band.

Dobbyn has written the soundtrack to Kiwi lives with a string of instantly recognisable hits including Be Mine Tonight, Whaling, Outlook for Thursday, Oughtta Be in Love, Loyal, Slice of Heaven and Welcome Home. His career has spanned four decades and he has become New Zealand’s most celebrated songwriter and musician. He has won more New Zealand Music Awards (29) and Silver Scroll songwriting awards (3) than any other artist.

Support acts include blues and roots local band Kokomo and the energetic duo 2Fold from Auckland.

Music will be rocking the Uretara Domain venue in Katikati from 12 noon when the gates open, until 6:00pm.

“With so many events being cancelled over summer we’re thrilled that the Festival is going ahead so locals and visitors can enjoy an afternoon of world class entertainment and fine food,” says Kylie Watkins, Event Organiser, Katikati FunFest Charitable Trust. “The event is family friendly giving everyone a great opportunity to start the year on a high after a difficult 2021.”

Tickets and Info available from www.katikatiavofest.co.nz. Tickets also available from The Arts Junction, 36 Main Road, Katikati and at the Gate on the day. Vaccination Pass required for entry.

