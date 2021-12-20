Rangers Return To Dunedin Beaches This Summer
Monday, 20 December 2021, 12:54 pm
Press Release: Dunedin City Council
Dunedin (Monday, 20 December 2021) –
Community rangers are visiting Dunedin beaches and reserves
again this summer to keep people safe, watch out for
wildlife and look after our environment.
The three
rangers are working for Dunedin City Council and the
Department of Conservation and are visiting holiday spots
that attract high numbers of visitors.
The Dunedin
City Council Group Manager Parks and Recreation Scott
MacLean says, “DCC and DOC are collaborating to look after
Dunedin’s special places and environments. You can’t
miss the rangers in their green uniforms, so stop and have a
chat with them – they’re happy to share and hear stories
and wildlife tips.”
“They’re reminding people
not to drive on beaches, to freedom camp in the right spot
and that dogs must be on a lead within 20m of
wildlife.”
The rangers will be working until the end
of April
2022.
