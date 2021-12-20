A Lull After The Storms In Time For Christmas

A summery beach weather day is looking promising for most places around Aotearoa this Christmas according to MetService forecasts. However, there’s still plenty of weather to be experienced in the week leading up to the big day.

Blustery northwesterly winds are blowing across southern and central NZ both today (Monday) and tomorrow. MetService Strong Wind Warnings and Watches are in force, and wind gusts may reach 140km/h today in exposed parts of the Canterbury High Country. Gusts of this strength can cause damage to trees, powerlines, and unsecured structures, and can also make driving hazardous.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan says, “Strong nor’westers are famous for raising the temperatures east of the Southern Alps through the föhn effect, and this week is another classic case. Temperatures in Canterbury are forecast to reach the mid to high twenties this Monday through Wednesday, while some spots in Hawkes Bay are looking to crack 30C.”

MetService Heavy Rain Warnings and Watches are in force for the West Coast and the Main Divide of the Southern Alps as a front steadily tracks northwards today (Monday) before it weakens away tomorrow.

A ridge of high pressure holds steady over the North Island for the rest of Christmas week, bringing predominantly dry weather. While a few fronts continue to track up the west coast of the South Island, rainfall accumulations with these are not expected to approach warning criteria.

A change to southwesterly winds on Christmas Eve returns us to more moderate temperatures for December, also bringing some rain to eastern South Island regions.

“The current outlook for Christmas Day is for sunny skies and light winds in most places with temperatures in the low to mid-twenties, great for enjoying the outdoors and spending time with family,” Corrigan comments. “However, southerly winds are forecast to bring a few showers into eastern parts of the North Island, and a northeasterly wind is expected to pick up in Christchurch in the afternoon.”

Looking ahead to Boxing Day, a front moves onto the Deep South, but the forecast remains dry and settled for most of the country.

© Scoop Media

