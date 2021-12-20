UPDATE: Palmerston North Hit-and-run

Palmerston North Police investigating a hit-and-run in the city over the

weekend have made an arrest.

A man was hit by a car on Grey Street just before 12:30pm on Sunday 19

December.

Police have today arrested a 20-year-old man and charged him with injuring

with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on 23

December.

