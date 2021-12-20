Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wing 349 To Graduate At The Royal New Zealand Police College Tomorrow

Monday, 20 December 2021, 5:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police


Seventy-seven new constables of Wing 349 were attested today, at the Police 
College in Porirua, and will graduate tomorrow Tuesday 21 December.

Police Minister Poto Williams, Wing Patron Dr Julia Ioane, and Deputy 
Commissioners Wally Haumaha and Tania Kura will attend the graduation 
ceremony, which will be livestreamed to family and friends.

While many in the wing will start their duty on 3 January, 45 of the new 
constables will be deployed to Northland from 27 December to 4 January to 
help with policing the COVID-19 traffic light system, and will then return to 
their districts across the country.

Wing Patron Dr Julia Ioane is a New Zealand-born Samoan who was raised in 
South Auckland. She is a clinical psychologist, an Associate Professor in 
psychology at Massey University, and an advisor to Commissioner Coster on his 
National Pacific Advisory Forum. She is also a member of the Counties Manukau 
District Pacific Advisory Group.

Dr Ioane has extensive experience working with Pasifika and Māori children 
and families involved in care and protection and youth justice matters in 
community and residential placements. In academia she conducts research 
primarily in the area of trauma, child and youth justice, and teaches in 
criminal and clinical psychology and mental health.

Awards

Minister’s Award recognising top student – Constable Jessica Courtney, 
Waitematā District

Patron’s Award for Second in Wing, recognising second top student – 
Constable Jenna Stuart, Canterbury District

Commissioner’s Award for Leadership – Constable Michael Robertson, Bay of 
Plenty District

Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award – Constable Bradley Parrish, 
Canterbury District

Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award – Constable Michael 
Robertson, Bay of Plenty District

Firearms Award – Constable Benjamin Coldwell, Counties Manukau District

Deployment

The wing is being dispersed to districts as follows.

Northland – 2, Tamaki Makaurau – 35, Waikato – 9, Bay of Plenty – 5, 
Eastern – 3, Central – 4, Wellington – 5, Tasman – 2, Canterbury – 
9, Southern – 3

Wing demographics

Female 41.6%; male 58.4%; NZ European 62.3%; Māori 14.3%; Pacific 11.7%; and 
Asian 11.7%

